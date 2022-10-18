After controversial firing, Hayden appoints new head of DA’s juvenile unit

Hayden appointed Migdalia Iris Nalls to the post, bringing her legal career full circle: She began her career as a prosecutor in the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, where she first worked with youth in the juvenile unit.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden on Tuesday announced the appointment of a new head of the office’s juvenile unit, a month after the forced resignation of the unit’s former chief sparked concern among community activists that Hayden plans to roll back successful efforts to divert youth from the criminal justice system.

Migdalia Iris Nalls was appointed as the new head of the Suffolk District Attorney's Office's Juvenile Unit.

Since 2016, Nalls has worked as a trial attorney in the Youth Advocacy Division of the Committee for Public Counsel Services, the state’s public defender agency. She also spent two years as staff attorney at South Coastal Counties Legal Services.

Advertisement

Prior to her defense work, Nalls worked from 2007 to 2014 in the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, the last three years as a member of the juvenile unit. In prepared statements, Hayden and Nalls both emphasized the importance of diversion programs that can steer youth offenders away from the criminal justice system.

“Migdalia’s blend of defense and prosecution experience along with her deep knowledge of the juvenile court system and her commitment to diversion and youth support programs make her the ideal person to head this extremely important unit,” Hayden said. “Migdalia is perfectly equipped to strengthen our commitment to diversion programs and alternatives to prosecution balanced by equal commitment to public safety. Her career demonstrates an extraordinary compassion for and commitment to the young people of Suffolk County.”

As a public defender, Nalls represented juveniles in many areas of the criminal legal system, including arraignments, magistrate hearings, bail appeals, warrant removals, probation hearings, and bench and jury trials, as well as civil cases requiring assistance with children.

“I am incredibly excited for this opportunity,” Nalls said in a statement. “I have advocated for progressive juvenile justice approaches from my time as a prosecutor to my time as a defense attorney.”

Advertisement

Nalls grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Grove Hall, attended English High School, and graduated from Boston College and Boston College Law School.

“My passion in this field was heavily influenced by being born and raised in Grove Hall,” Nalls said. “As a young person I dreamed of making an impact on the quality of life in my neighborhoods.”

Public scrutiny of Hayden’s policies intensified after he beat progressive candidate Ricardo Arroyo, a Boston city councilor and the favored candidate of reformists, in a nasty Democratic primary election to replace former Suffolk district attorney Rachael Rollins, who was tapped in January to be US attorney for Massachusetts. Hayden was appointed by Governor Charlie Baker to replace Rollins. With no opponent in the November general election, Hayden is slated to start serving his own full term in January.

A week after the primary, Hayden fired Michael Glennon, who worked in the district attorney’s office for 11 years.

As chief of the juvenile unit, Glennon played a key role in building and expanding the Juvenile Alternative Resolution program, a community partnership created in 2017 to offer intensive and individualized services to young people as an alternative to prosecution.

On the campaign trail, Hayden often directly cited Glennon’s work with juvenile diversion as evidence of his commitment to reform.

The resignation of Nicole Robbins, director of juvenile diversion, earlier this month marked the second high-level departure from the wing of the DA’s office charged with diverting youth from the criminal justice system.

Advertisement

Reporters Danny McDonald and Ivy Scott contributed to this report.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.