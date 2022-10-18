An unforgettable murder in Vermont

A concerned neighbor alerted by George’s employer went to the Peacock home just off Route 7, one of Vermont’s most picturesque roads, and spied through a window 76-year-old George Peacock lying in a pool of blood at the foot of a staircase. At the top of that staircase, in one of the bedrooms, George’s 73-year-old wife, Catherine, was on the floor, her face a deep shade of purple.

DANBY, Vt. — When George Peacock didn’t show up at work at the Rutland Travel Lodge one day in 1989, people worried. George, fastidious and reliable, never missed work.

Advertisement

In a quiet town like Danby, where the population at the time barely topped 1,000, the Peacocks’ gruesome demise was more than shocking. Who would brutally murder a harmless, elderly couple?

More than three decades later, there may finally be an answer.

According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police last week, the Peacocks’ son-in-law, Michael Louise, was considered a suspect within 12 days of the killings, after making self-incriminating statements. The 28-page affidavit lays out a decades-long, complicated investigation that came to a head just last week.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Shortly after the murders, Vermont State Police Detective Sergeant Brian Abbey called Penny Louise, the Peacocks’ daughter and Michael Louise’s wife, to update her on the investigation. He told her police were looking for a tan vehicle seen around the time of the murders.

When Penny told her husband that, he panicked. He drove a small tan Chevy sedan. Michael Louise took off, leaving behind a rambling note that suggested he was going to kill himself. Instead, he came back and met with Abbey, the detective.

He told Abbey a convoluted story about driving from his home in New York to Vermont, to pick up some boards he had stored at his in-laws’ house. That didn’t make sense to Abbey. The boards, which police had examined at the murder scene, were far too long to fit in Louise’s small sedan. In any event, Louise told Abbey he changed his mind, and turned around before reaching his in-laws’ house.

Advertisement

Abbey asked Louise if it was possible he blacked out and killed the Peacocks and just doesn’t remember it.

“Yes,” Louise replied. “I’ve thought about that.”

Despite Louise’s strange admission, he insisted he was innocent, and police lacked witnesses and physical evidence that placed him at the scene. Abbey and Detective Sergeant Bob Jalbert learned that in 1966 Michael Louise was convicted of raping a 4-year-old girl in Rhode Island. When first confronted, Louise told police he had blacked out and couldn’t remember raping the girl.

Louise’s niece told detectives that he had admitted to her that he had driven to Vermont from his New York home on the day of the murders, but couldn’t remember stabbing his in-laws. His niece told police he said he had blacked out, an explanation he seemed to offer whenever in trouble.

Michael Louise, now 79, managed to outlast his earliest nemeses, but he couldn’t outlast police persistence — and advances in technology.

Brian Abbey, the detective who worked so hard to hold Michael Louise accountable, died 18 years ago. Bob Jalbert, the detective who helped narrow the focus on Louise, died 10 years ago.

Two years ago, Sam Truex, a detective sergeant who joined the Vermont State Police nine years after the Peacock murders, inherited the cold case. A small blood stain found on the driver’s side floor mat of Michael Louise’s car had been tested a month after the murders, but crime lab technicians concluded there wasn’t enough blood to connect it to anyone.

Advertisement

In the three decades since, DNA technology has improved dramatically. Truex and Detective Sergeant Aron McNeil resubmitted the blood stain for testing, and a forensic chemist determined it was George Peacock’s blood.

Last week, state troopers from Vermont and New York drove out to Michael Louise’s house near Syracuse and arrested him, charging him with the murders.

It was a memorable moment, one Michael Louise will never forget.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.