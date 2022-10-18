Bear that attacked boy in Connecticut negative for rabies, seemed to be unprovoked, officials say

Jenny Dickson, wildlife division director of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said she did not think the bear was provoked before the attack in Morris, Conn., a small town in the western part of the state.

The bear — an untagged male weighing approximately 250 pounds — was euthanized by Environmental Conservation Police officers soon after the attack. Its remains were sent to the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in Storrs for further investigation, officials said.

The black bear that mauled a 10-year-old boy in his backyard on Sunday in Connecticut tested negative for rabies after a necropsy, officials said.

Advertisement

“It’s very unusual for black bears to attack humans, but as we get an increasing numbers of bears that have lost that fear of people and have become food-conditioned, that’s when you see the likelihood of something like this happening,” Dickson said.

Paul Copleman, a spokesman for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said the state’s bear population — estimated at 1,200 — has been growing in recent years.

“We have described this bear behavior — going after a child — as unusual, but the demonstrated bear behavior generally speaks to a habituated bear comfortable around people and homes, which is a real problem, both for people and bears,” Copleman said by e-mail.

“Habituated bears aren’t afraid of us; they’ve learned that people and homes are good sources of food and that seeking out these sources of food is rewarded,” he continued. “We want people to remember that bears are big, unpredictable, and wild, and there are steps we can all take to live with bears but make them uncomfortable around people.”

The attack was not the first encounter state officials had seen between humans and bears but was “certainly one of the most severe,” Dickson said.

Advertisement

The boy’s grandfather described the harrowing episode to the Republican-American of Waterbury. James Butler said his grandson was playing near a trampoline when the bear emerged from thick woods behind the house.

“I heard him yell ‘bear’ and when I looked up, I saw his leg in the bear’s mouth and the bear trying to drag him across the lawn,” Butler said.

Butler, who uses a wheelchair, moved toward the bear and threw a metal bar at its head, he told the newspaper.

The bear released the boy but then grabbed the child a second time and used its claws to try to roll him onto his back, the grandfather said.

A neighbor who heard the boy’s screams raced over and scared the bear off by brandishing a pipe and yelling, Butler said.

Once Butler and his grandson were safely inside the house, the bear returned, walking up a wheelchair ramp and peering at them through a screen door, Butler said.

“We thought he was coming through the screen,” Butler said. “No doubt he was a big threat.”

The bear was fatally shot by police a short time later.

Butler, and his wife, who was inside the house when the bear attacked, said the boy sustained a puncture wound to one thigh, bite marks on a foot, and ankle and claw marks on his back.

Bears disappeared from Connecticut for many years and didn’t return until the mid-1990s, Dickson said. As the state became more forested, its habitat became more suitable for bears.

Advertisement

“Bears are actually moving into a lot of areas in the state. It’s not that we’re moving into bear country,” Dickson said. “They’re moving into more suburban and urban areas in our state. So it’s almost the reverse of what you would normally think would happen.”

Dickson stressed the importance of making one’s presence known when approached by a black bear. It’s also imperative to leave the bear an escape route so they do not feel cornered or trapped, she said.

“I think it’s very easy for us to think about bears in an anthropomorphic way,” Dickson said. “We tend to think of them as the bear from the storybooks or the cartoons. Don’t spend that five seconds that you might have to get a picture or a video and take that time instead to scare the bear.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22. Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.