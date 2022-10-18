Chafee expects Magaziner to beat Fung

Will it work? “It sure worked against me,” Chafee said on Tuesday with a rueful laugh.

Democratic US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse employed that line of attack when he ousted Republican US Senator Lincoln D. Chafee in 2006. And Democrats are now making that case as state Treasurer Seth Magaziner faces Republican former Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung in the 2nd Congressional District race.

PROVIDENCE — The argument goes like this: Sure, that Republican former mayor running for Congress is a nice guy, someone you know and like, but he’d be just one more vote for the Republican agenda in Washington, D.C.

And he said thinks it will work against Fung. “It’s just so hard for Republicans in New England,” Chafee said. “It’s an uphill climb.”

New England used to send plenty of Republicans to Washington, but now Senator Susan Collins of Maine is the only Republican from New England in either the House or the Senate. And Rhode Island hasn’t elected a Republican to Congress since Chafee won the 2000 Senate race against US Representative Robert Weygand.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Chafee said moderate New England Republicans can win on the state level, such as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.

But he said it’s harder to break through on the federal level because of the increasing polarization in Washington and the focus on who will be House speaker or Senate president. Voters weren’t paying as much attention to those leadership positions in 2000 as they are now, he said.

“The animosity — it’s intense,” Chafee said.

A Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll released Oct. 11 showed Fung leading Magaziner, 45 percent to 37 percent, with 5 percent going to Moderate Party candidate William Gilbert and 13 percent undecided.

But Chafee said he expects Magaziner to prevail in the Nov. 8 general election. He said Magaziner was forced to spend time, money, and energy on a six-person Democratic primary while Fung “glided along” without a GOP opponent.

“But with three weeks left, this is the critical time now,” Chafee said, speaking just before the second of two back-to-back 2nd Congressional District debates. “Debates matter. They have always mattered.”

Chafee — a Republican-turned-independent-turned-Democrat-turned-Libertarian — moved to Wyoming in 2019. He was at his property in Exeter, Rhode Island, on Tuesday, but he said he will be voting back in Wyoming in November.

So if he was still registered in Rhode Island, would he vote for Fung or Magaziner? “I don’t have to answer that question because I vote in Wyoming,” he said. When pressed for an answer, he said, “I’m friends with both of them.”

Chafee said Fung benefits from having twice run for governor, giving him broad name recognition, and from have served 12 years as mayor of Cranston. “He has been in the news quite a bit,” he said. But he noted that Fung’s record also includes a scathing State Police report about the Cranston Police Department.

For Fung to win, he will need to emphasize inflation and gas prices and hope for a “big red wave,” Chafee said.

Chafee said he gives Magaziner credit for reducing the state pension system’s investment in hedge funds and reversing a trend begun by former treasurer (and now US commerce secretary) Gina M. Raimondo. “They were a terrible investment,” he said.

For Magaziner to win, “The sad truth is, negative ads work, and he needs to find a hammer and knock Fung on the head with it,” Chafee said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.