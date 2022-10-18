The CW Network is saving tonight’s 2nd Congressional debate

Now it’s forcing WPRI Channel 12 to rearrange things on the fly ahead of tonight’s first televised debate between 2nd Congressional District hopefuls Allan Fung, a Republican, and Democratic state Treasurer Seth Magaziner.

First Verizon ruined our chance to watch Bailey Zappe dominate the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.

The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Channel 12, but an ongoing contract dispute between Verizon and Channel 12′s parent company, Nexstar Media, means that Fios customers probably won’t be able to watch it on Channel 12.

The good news: Minutes before Rhode Map hit your inbox, WPRI announced that the debate will air on The CW Network if you have Verizon.

The CW and WNAC (the local Fox affiliate) are also tied to Nexstar, but those stations aren’t affected by the dispute with Verizon.

What the heck is The CW Network? That’s Channel 9 (or 509 in HD).

Verizon and Nexstar are still negotiating a new retransmission consent agreement, which typically involves the cable operator paying the broadcast company to carry the local signal. If you have Verizon and tried to watch the Patriots over the weekend, instead of the game, you saw a message on your screen that assured you that “Your FIOS TV is working.” An agreement still hasn’t been reached.

These disputes are relatively common – retrans deals are usually negotiated every three years – but it’s less common for them to reach a point where a local station is essentially off the air for an extended period of time. In this case, this battle between the two companies involves at least 10 markets in the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions, including Providence.

It’s bad timing for Channel 12 because the Fung/Magaziner debate is must-see television for political junkies and voters who haven’t made up their mind yet, especially since early voting begins tomorrow.

Even though it doesn’t seem like a big deal to switch over from Channel 12 to Channel 9, it will likely result in fewer eyeballs on the high-profile debate.

You’ve got a few other options for watching, too.

You can pull out the bunny ears antenna and watch Channel 12 the way you did before you had 17,000 channels, watch on any of the streaming services that carry WPRI, or watch online at WPRI.com.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.