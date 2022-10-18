‘Full-scale weapons, full-scale armor.’ Medieval reenactors clang swords at Hammond Castle

“We don’t do theatrical fighting — we do the historical European martial arts,” said Caton, who started the group with a partner in 2014. “We use full-scale weapons, full-scale armor, and it’s full contact, full speed.”

Caton’s typical work day includes dueling and swashbuckling with other members of the Brotherhood of the Arrow and Sword, a group of medieval reenactors from around New England who educate the public about the period with demonstrations at museums, schools, and Renaissance fairs.

When he dons his gleaming metal helmet, he’s Sir Brian De Catton, a 15th-century knight in shining armor. When he takes it off, he’s Brian Caton, a jovial 50-year-old medieval performer from Lebanon, Maine.

Members of the Brotherhood of the Arrow and Sword Brian Caton (left) and his son, Kyle, fight with swords and shields as part of an educational demonstration for visitors on the seaside lawn at Hammond Castle. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Bright and early on Oct. 9, Caton and his group of 10 to 15 performers arrived at the Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester to set up their gear and garb for two fight demonstrations, he said.

Caton sports detailed armor specific to the 1465 to 1470 time period in Europe, while some performers wear armor from earlier periods, and one wears Korean armor, he said.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily.

Holding a shield and waving a long sword, Caton skipped forward and backward on the grass to dodge the slashes of his “recently-knighted” son Kyle, 25, to model different weapon techniques for a sell-out crowd.

“When you see my fighters fighting my son, you’re seeing a lot of skill level there because Kyle is actually fighting with a broken rib,” Caton said. “Our fighters are trained to focus in on targeting,” as opposed to waving swords around willy-nilly.

The fighting demonstrations are a hands-on way to learn how certain pieces of armor were designed to protect the wearer, according to Hammond Castle Museum curator John Leysath.

“You can see a literal example of just why a helmet is curved the way it is so that perhaps the sword will slip a bit and redirect some of the force of that blow,” Leysath said in a phone interview.

Morgan Rogers, of The Brotherhood of the Arrow and Sword, reaches for his armored gloves as he gets ready for an armored fighting demonstration. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Caton’s family has been in the reenactment business for decades, he said. Kyle was wearing traditional 15th-century infant garb at the tender age of 1 1/2 when his father performed for the first time.

Kyle “grew up in the scene,” his father said.

The Sunday Hammond Castle show drew 50 to 75 viewers per demonstration, Caton said, and the energy was palpable.

“We’re like a train wreck. It’s very loud and very exciting,” Caton said. “If [audience members] are on their phones at our show, it’s because they’re taping us.”

Built in 1926 on a bluff overlooking the Atlantic, Hammond Castle was inspired by the medieval period as part of a Gothic Revival architecture style, according to Leysath.

John Hays Hammond Jr., the man who built the castle, was known to be a prolific inventor, so the science and engineering behind the group’s armor and weaponry, along with its medieval roots, made Caton’s crew a perfect fit for the location, Leysath said.

Gloucester, MA — (L-R) Members of the Brotherhood of the Arrow and Sword pause during their armored fight. Brian Caton takes a breather as his son, Kyle, fixes Morgan Rogers armor on the seaside lawn at Hammond Castle. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

At many Renaissance fairs and expositions, Caton and his group will set up a full encampment of around 12 tents to demonstrate how people lived during different periods of the Middle Ages, he said.

Typically, there will be a display tent with armor that onlookers can try on, a fiber arts display tent with medieval children’s clothing, a gunnery display tent, and a kitchen tent, in addition to the tents the performers sleep in, Caton said.

Allyson Szabo, medieval cookbook author and performer, typically whips up chicken and fish stews, including “a lot of turnips,” as well as pastries, Caton said.

Although the Brotherhood of the Arrow and Sword is committed to detail, they aren’t obsessively “counting stitches,” which separates them from many reenactment groups, he said.

“As long as you look ‘period’ from 10 feet away, initially, we’ll let it slide when you come into the group to work with us,” Caton said.

Morgan Rogers of The Brotherhood of the Arrow and Sword puts on his armor as he gets ready in the basement of Hammond Castle in Gloucester before taking part in an armored fighting demonstration. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A suit of armor can make an environment feel 30 to 40 degrees hotter than the surrounding ambient temperature, so the reenactors go through a lot physically during these demonstrations, Leysath said.

“If it’s a 60-degree day, you’re feeling like it’s 100 degrees,” Leysath said. “The commitment to physically endure that in the name of educating people, I think is laudable.”

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com.