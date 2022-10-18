Have a great tree in your yard? The city wants it for Christmas

Quincy is looking for large evergreen trees to be part of its Christmas lighting displays.

The city will pay to cut down and remove the trees and replace them with ones chosen by the homeowners.

“Every year our city puts on a spectacular show during the Christmas season and the generosity of our residents plays a large role in our events,” Mayor Thomas Koch said. “Whether it is in our downtown or our neighborhood tree-lighting ceremonies, these trees help bring joy to thousands of residents. I am grateful to all those that have donated in the past and hope we can continue to find the appropriate trees for the future.”

Advertisement

Specifically, Quincy is looking for Norway spruce, blue spruce, or other evergreen species that are between 25 and 45 feet tall and in good condition. The trees also should have grown too large for their current locations.

Residents who have trees they are interested in donating can call 617-376-1251 or e-mail Dave Murphy in the Department of Natural Resources.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com