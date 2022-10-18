A brownfield to a soccer field: Environmental cleanup on site of future Pawtucket stadium wraps up

All that’s changing. Rhode Island Energy’s long-term environmental cleanup of the former manufactured gas site mostly finished last week. And so now instead of trying to keep people out, the new tenants of the now-cleaned-up site will eventually try to get people to come in: A soccer stadium is being built there. Developer Fortuitous Partners is planning on a 2024 kickoff, when, if everything goes according to plan, a former brownfield will become a soccer field.

PAWTUCKET — For generations, you wouldn’t want to go out to the Tidewater site along the Seekonk River. The area was extensively contaminated with the byproducts of burned coal, and also covered in a canopy of trees, with an underbrush of crumbling building foundations and crushed piping.

There are some questions about whether people will actually come out to soccer games and other events at the stadium in enough numbers to justify the public’s $60 million investment in building it. (Economists who’ve studied the issue argue: no way. Supporters say you need to also account for all the other housing units and stores and other stuff Fortuitous is promising to build.) And the state agency that awarded it is still redacting or withholding many documents that are the basis for the claims that it will be worth the investment.

But at the very least, it’ll be a change in approach for the Tidewater site: instead of stay out, please come. The political and public finance and sports story is also, deep down, an environmental story — one of the biggest cleanup projects that the state’s dominant utility has done in Rhode Island.

“It’s definitely been a change,” Rhode Island Energy’s environmental project manager Kenneth Lento said on a recent tour of the site with The Boston Globe, the state Department of Environmental Management, and consultant GZA GeoEnvironmental. “For the better.”

The Tidewater Landing site, with views of the Seekonk River, will offer new residential and retail development, as well as a new professional soccer stadium. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The legacy of contamination at the more than 20-acre site goes back more than a hundred years. With town gas — also known as manufactured gas — workers would burn coal and oil at a centralized location. The gas produced as a result powered the cities of Providence and Pawtucket, including their streetlamps. At the time, before natural gas, this was advanced technology — certainly more advanced than streetlamps fired with whale blubber.

It also left behind coal tar byproducts. One town gas plant was at the Tidewater site, roughly bounded by modern-day Taft Street, Tidewater Street, and the Seekonk River. It was in operation from around 1881 until it was decommissioned in the mid-20th century. The byproducts from the town gas of yesteryear laced the site.

Over the years, various companies had ownership interests in the site, but ultimately it was up to Rhode Island Energy — the new name of the company recently sold by National Grid to the Pennsylvania-based PPL Corp. — to deal with.

Piecemeal cleanups have happened over the years. And in 2020, the Department of Environmental Management signed off on Rhode Island Energy’s broader cleanup plan. It started in November 2020. The work has involved, among other things:

— Removing the trees and old building foundations from the site.

— Building a new wall along the Seekonk River to prevent coal tar — containing potentially carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons — from flowing out.

— Removing some smaller portions of the contaminants while altering the topography of the site.

— Perhaps the most important: Installing a multi-layered cap over the ground to prevent the rest of them from coming up to the surface.

— Installing wells to continue monitoring the situation and make sure their work holds up.

Rhode Island Energy and Fortuitous have worked together to make some changes to the project to accommodate the stadium, and Fortuitous has paid for premium upgrades, like a sleeve to protect goal posts that will have to be buried to a depth under the contamination cap. The most recent phase cost about $25 million, paid by Rhode Island Energy through an environmental response fund that goes toward cleanups around the state.

This cleanup work, to be clear, would have happened without the soccer stadium. But the soccer stadium wouldn’t have happened there without the cleanup.

“What we’re going to do — it’s led by the cleanup,” said Dan Kroeber, director of development for Fortuitous Partners. “This site has been held back because of the environmental conditions for a long long time.”

Contamination from manufactured gas, made by burning coal and oil, has plagued the Tidewater Landing site for years. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

There is, indeed, a lot going on there — so much that it can be hard to keep track of which major earthmoving equipment is involved in which portion of the project.

In addition to Rhode Island Energy’s and Fortuitous’ work, there’s a separate project going on underground. Ideally, sewage systems treat household waste and stormwater runoff before discharging them. But sometimes, in heavy rains, older systems can’t handle the volume, and some sewage and stormwater runoff is discharged, untreated, into a waterway. It’s called a combined sewer overflow.

There’s one at the Tidewater site. In November 2021, work started to address it, part of a sweeping Narragansett Bay Commission plan to deal with these problems around the state. To simplify things a bit, workers are installing underground pipes about 15 feet below ground that will reroute sewage and runoff from the site to a tunnel, where it be stored before it goes to the Bucklin Point wastewater treatment facility. There, it’ll be treated before discharge into the Seekonk River. The commission expects to finish the Tidewater work by the spring of next year, said Kathryn Kelly, the commission’s combined sewer overflow program manager.

During particularly large storm events, there will still be some overflow into the Seekonk River, but the amount will be reduced by 93 percent.

“This site’s been vacant for decades, then all of a sudden, three major projects came to fruition,” said David Rusczyk, of GZA GeoEnvironmental, during the Globe’s recent tour. “All overlapping each other.”

Attempts to protect and address the site haven’t always gone smoothly.

In 2004, for example, three youths broke into a storage shed there and removed mercury. The resulting spill led to an environmental response and a penalty for the Southern Union Company, one of the many energy companies that once had a presence there over the years. Southern Union, which had owned New England Gas for years, had removed customers’ home gas regulators. Those regulators contained mercury. Southern Union was convicted of illegally storing that mercury there.

And during this more recent phase, crews removed an old patch that stopped contaminants from getting from the site into the Seekonk River. The idea was to install a permanent barrier. But in the transition, some coal tar residue got out into the river — less than 20 gallons — creating a sheen. Lento likened it to removing a bandage: Sometimes there’s some residual bleeding. They were able to install a new covering in the area.

The most recent cleanup phase cost about $25 million, paid by Rhode Island Energy through an environmental response fund that goes toward cleanups around the state. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

There’s still some work left to do on the Rhode Island Energy side of the project. The company still has to take down a building dating to 1907, move the infrastructure back a bit, and clean up contaminants in that area.

When it’s done, slated for the end of the year next year, Rhode Island Energy’s newly updated electric infrastructure will live alongside the soccer stadium, just to the south. Rhode Island Energy is leasing the land to Fortuitous for the stadium.

Later expansions of the project for associated development will also need some cleaning up, but not on the scale of fossil fuel remnants. Fortuitous, meanwhile, is getting started on drainage work for the stadium.

Now, it looks like a huge field of crushed stone, and although it takes some imagination to picture a soccer stadium there, you can see the stark before-and-after difference by just looking across the river. That thicket of trees on the other site is more or less what this site used to look like — that, plus the contamination. Eventually a pedestrian bridge will connect both sides, the developer promises.

Politics aside, it’s a huge change, said Joseph Martella, a DEM environmental engineer who’s helped oversee the project as a regulator.

“It was so underutilized,” Martella said. “And in a place where they could use a boost.”

