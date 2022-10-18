Jean McGuire praised two people who found her after knife attack in Franklin Park; says she will never walk alone there

She said she didn’t say anything to her attacker.

“You’re angels without wings, I’ll tell you that,” McGuire said when asked what she would say to the two Good Samaritans who helped her. “Their parents should be so proud that they cared enough to get help because somebody’s laying on the street bleeding.”

Jean McGuire, the 91-year-old trailblazing civil rights and education advocate who was stabbed repeatedly on Oct. 11 while walking her dog near Franklin Park, told reporters Tuesday that she won’t walk the park alone again and also thanked the two people who found her after the attack and got help.

Advertisement

“I used the training I had, which I do with my staff to protect myself when somebody attacks my body,” said McGuire, flanked by two of her nephews during a morning briefing at Beth Israel Deaconness Medical Center, where she’s been receiving treatment since the attack.

McGuire, a cofounder of Metco and the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee, was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog Bailey on Oct. 11, the Globe has reported.

Speaking with a cast on her right arm, a bandage on her left hand, and a wheelchair that she at times stood up from, McGuire said she’d like to know what her assailant was thinking.

“I always want to find out why you’re so angry,” McGuire said. “Or why you want to hurt somebody else. That’s something that becomes a foundation of why people go to war at the national and international level. Why can’t we talk? ... This issue of putting money into weaponry instead of into homes, and roads, healthcare and dental care, good food, grass and trees, you know, animals. Things that make you happy.”

Eschewing those things, she continued, “is a misuse of our wealth and our power. I’d like to see it go for the good instead of ... for death. For life, not death. It’s always got to be for life. It’s got to be for the future.”

Advertisement

To that end, McGuire’s nephews, Ronald Mitchell and Mark Williams, announced that people looking to help McGuire and her family in the aftermath of the attack can donate to a newly launched Jean McGuire Educational and Health Fund in collaboration with the Boston Foundation.

Details are available on the foundation’s website, which says the fund will “honor Jean’s long legacy of supporting and improving the lives of young people in Greater Boston.”

An investigation has shown that McGuire and her dog were on a path near Seaver Street that leads to Franklin Park between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Boston police said in a statement Monday. Police did not identify McGuire by name in the statement.

While she said during the briefing that she won’t ever walk unaccompanied in the park again, she also repeatedly returned to broader themes of equity, peace, and investing in education.

“We should have more public preschool programs,” McGuire said. “We have good high schools. We have good colleges. What we need is the kind of support that expands that to other people in the world, not just in Massachusetts but in other states. Because people tend not to want to pay for education and teachers, and health. Because healthcare is absolutely essential, because you can’t do anything if you’re not healthy.”

Advertisement

Investigators believe the suspect received injuries that may have required medical treatment during the attack, police said in the latest statement.

Boston Police ask that anyone who was in the area during the time frame of the attack call detectives at 617-343-4400. Those who want to help anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Mitchell thanked police for diligently working the case and urged anyone with information about the attack on his aunt to contact police.

“We want to ask our community to stand up for Jean,” Mitchell said. “If you know anything, if you saw anything, even if you don’t think it matters, please call the CrimeStoppers line.”

McGuire said her dog is doing “fine” after the attack and that she wouldn’t dwell on the trauma going forward.

“I don’t let it bother me now because hey, you all took care of me,” McGuire said. “And so you move on. But you do have to be prepared to protect yourself in that future.”

McGuire added, “I’m just grateful I live in Boston.”

Also among the attendees at Tuesday’s briefing was Mayor Michelle Wu and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden.

Wu hugged McGuire as she was brought into the briefing room in a wheel chair and told her, “Thank you for inspiring all of us.”

Following the briefing, Wu continued to praise McGuire during an interview with the Globe on Tuesday.

“When I visited her in the hospital the next morning, she was just what you see here today,” Wu said. “An amazing inspiration for all of us and she’s the embodiment of Boston — tough, brilliant, ready to take on the world — and we are here for whatever she needs and to make sure that all the hopes and dreams that she still has for the young people of Boston can be moved forward.”

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.