Liz Cheney says Jan. 6 committee will subpoena Trump ‘shortly’ at Harvard forum

“We all felt that our obligation is to seek his testimony, that the American people deserve to hear directly from him, that it has to be under oath, that he has to be held accountable,” she said at the John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum, explaining last week’s unanimous vote by the panel to subpoena Trump.

US Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican told a Harvard audience Tuesday night that the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, will issue a subpoena “shortly” to former president Donald J. Trump.

Cheney’s work with the committee, and her vote to impeach Trump following the insurrection, helped lead to her primary loss in August to a Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman.

Cheney spoke bluntly about Trump’s efforts to “steal” the 2020 election at the forum hosted by the John F. Kennedy School of Government’s Institute of Politics in a conversation moderated by former Wyoming governor Matt Mead.

Mead, who is a fall fellow at the institute, was joined by Harvard College junior Hannah Bottarel.

“I think all of us, when we began our work on the committee, were surprised at the breadth and the depth and the scope of the effort to steal the election,” Cheney said, according to a video of the event posted online. “I hope that we have been able to lay out for the American people in a very clear and complete way each of the different elements of the effort that was under way to steal the election, that Donald Trump was at the center of.”

“And we’ve done that primarily through Republicans’ testimony,” she added.

Cheney also spoke pointedly of the peril she believes Trump could bring if he were to run again in 2024 and be elected.

“I think it’s very important for the survival of the country that Donald Trump not be anywhere close to power again,” she said.

She was critical of many in her party, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who attempted to block an investigation into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“This was an attack on Congress itself,” she said. “It was an attack on the Constitution. It was an attack on the Capitol, obviously. And it had to be investigated.”

Cheney had praise, though, for Republicans who stood up to Trump, including members of his Cabinet, his appointees in the US Justice Department, and state GOP election officials around the country who “resisted Donald Trump’s pressure to find him votes to change the outcome of the election.”

She said the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “could have been far worse if people in positions of authority hadn’t stood up.”

Despite vehement criticism from some fellow Republicans, Cheney spoke of her work investigating the insurrection with satisfaction.

“I’m very proud of the work that we’ve done and of my fellow members of that committee,” she said. “I think it’s probably the most important thing I’ve ever done professionally, and absolutely crucial for the functioning of our democracy going forward.”

Cheney’s appearance at the JFK Jr. forum comes just months after she received a John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award at the JFK library in Dorchester in May. She was one of five recipients, including Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky honored for their roles in preserving democracy around the world.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.