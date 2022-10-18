Magaziner and Fung debate inflation, policing, and foreign policy

With polls showing that the cost of living is the top issue for voters, the candidate disagreed over what factors are driving up inflation.

The 2nd Congressional District candidates took part in a WPRI-Channel 12 debate at the Providence Performing Arts Center, marking their second debate in as many days, and the friction was evident as they complained about negative ads and interrupted each other.

PROVIDENCE — Republican congressional candidate Allan W. Fung and Democrat Seth Magaziner on Tuesday engaged in a barbed debate over inflation, policing, and foreign policy.

Magaziner, the state treasurer, pointed the finger at price gouging by big oil companies and the war in the Ukraine. “I will support legislation that will require the big oil companies to put some of their profits back into consumers’ pockets,” he said. “We have to go after price gouging.”

But he refused to lay the blame on the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which included $1,400 checks for individuals, expansions to unemployment insurance, and child tax credit benefits.

“I don’t think that supporting working people who are struggling to keep up with the cost of living is a bad thing to do,” Magaziner said. “I think that helping people by raising the minimum wage and making sure people can afford child care is a good thing for Congress to do.”

Fung, a former Cranston mayor, argued that inflation was driven up by the American Rescue Plan Act and overspending led by President Biden’s administration. He said economists on both sides of the political aisle have said that the federal spending has ratcheted up inflation.

“(Magaziner) is doubling down and supporting these same economic policies that our failed president, as well as Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have been forcing onto this economy,” Fung said. “It is costing us at the gas pumps, at the grocery stores.”

The two candidates are vying to replace US Representative James R. Langevin, a Democrat who voted for the American Rescue Plan Act. And Fung said he would have voted against the act if he were in Congress then.

“It would have been too much money,” Fung said. “Everyone forgets that was the second tranche of dollars to help. I’m not saying we didn’t need some dollars to help our economy.” But he wanted to see “targeted, strategic spending.”

WPRI reporter Tim White noted that while Fung recently announced initiatives to strengthen policing nationwide, the Rhode Island State Police had to come in to fix problems in the Cranston Police Department when he was mayor. In 2015, State Police released the findings of an 18-month investigation into the Cranston Police Department, leveling extremely sharp criticism at Fung and police leaders.

“I inherited a police department that had issues for decades,” Fung said. “I was the one who fixed the department, so much so that we have a department that is a shining example in the State of Rhode Island.”

Fung noted he has received the endorsement of groups such as the Fraternal Order of Police and the National Troopers Coalition. “I will always stand with law enforcement,” he said.

But he charged that Magaziner “would rather march with individuals that want to defund and abolish the police,” citing a photo of Magaziner marching in a group that includes “Defund the Police” signs.

Magaziner disagreed, saying, “I don’t support defunding the police, full stop. In fact, as state treasurer, it is literally my job to fund the police. We delivered more than $100 million to police agencies across the state last year alone, and I will continue to support funding law enforcement in Congress.”

He noted he has received the endorsement of Colonel Ann C. Assumpico, a former Rhode Island State Police superintendent.

The friction between the candidate was evident when Fung insisted that “a picture says a thousand words — he tweeted that photo out.” Magaziner said Fung walked past people with Magaziner signs on the way into the debate but that doesn’t mean he agrees with the signs. Fung said he was at PPAC before anyone held up signs. And Magaziner said, “I heard you walked in the back door because you knew we had a big crowd outside.”

WPRI reported Ted Nesi asked the candidates if they would support having the United States and NATO respond with their own nuclear strikes if Russian President Vladimir Putin detonates a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

“Listen, President Putin needs to understand that if he even gets close to a launch button on a nuclear weapon, there will be swift and severe consequences,” Magaziner said. “We have to stand up to bullies.” He said he would leave it up to military experts to determine what escalation should take place.

Magaziner said former President Donald Trump “cozied up to dictators like Vladimir Putin. If he was still president, there would be a Russian flag flying over the Ukrainian capital right now.”

Fung said the United States’ standing on the world stage has been weakened by President Biden.

“When President Putin saw what happened in Afghanistan, saw that we have a president that won’t listen to our military leaders,” he said, “that sent a critical message to President Putin that he could do whatever he wanted.”

But Fung said, “I would not be comfortable with launching a nuclear attack on any nation because that would end all of us.”

The candidates were asked to name the current member of Congress from the other party they respect the most.

Magaziner named US Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, saying, “She is one of the few Republicans who has the courage to stand up to the election deniers like Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy.”

Fung named US Representative Stephanie Murphy, a Florida Democrat, saying, “She is part of that Problem Solvers Caucus that I would love to be part of, working across the aisle in a bipartisan manner to get things done for all of us.”

Moderate Party candidate William Gilbert didn’t meet Nexstar Media Inc. criteria to take part in the debate.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.