Malden reopens but Haverhill schools remain closed as teacher strike continues

The Haverhill School Committee and the state Labor Relations Board secured a temporary restraining order late Monday afternoon from an Essex County Superior Court judge requiring teachers to end the strike. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning in which a judge will determine whether to grant a preliminary injunction.

But Haverhill schools remain closed as educators continue to strike, despite a court order demanding they stop.

Malden schools will reopen Tuesday morning after the teachers union and district leaders reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract Monday night, ending a one-day strike that shuttered all campuses.

Advertisement

“It is time for our School Committee and Mayor to do what is right!” the Haverhill Education Association said in a statement on Facebook Monday night. “Come to the table honestly and give the teachers of the HEA a contract they deserve. Our working conditions are our students learning conditions.”

After contract negotiations failed over the weekend, both Malden and Haverhill school districts were closed Monday as hundreds of educators picketed their campuses, leaving nearly 14,000 students out of school.

Details of the tentative agreement in Malden, and whether educators will face penalties over the one-day strike, were not immediately available Monday night. In Massachusetts, public employees, including teachers, are barred from striking, and the unions could face fines for their actions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.





Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @DDpan.