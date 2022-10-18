Raynham girl, 16, killed in Wareham crash

A 16-year-old girl from Raynham was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 in Wareham Monday, State Police said.
Shortly before 11 p.m., the teenager was driving south in a 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan when she veered off the road, onto the grass median, and down an embankment and into a tree, a preliminary investigation found. The teenager, who was alone in the car, was found dead at the scene.
The girls’ name is not being released and the crash remains under investigation, police said.
