Raynham girl, 16, killed in Wareham crash

A 16-year-old girl from Raynham was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 in Wareham Monday, State Police said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the teenager was driving south in a 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan when she veered off the road, onto the grass median, and down an embankment and into a tree, a preliminary investigation found. The teenager, who was alone in the car, was found dead at the scene.