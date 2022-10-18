Remains of Korean War soldier coming home to East Boston

The remains of Army Corporal Joseph J. Puopolo , an East Boston native who died as a prisoner in the Korean War at age 19, will arrive at Logan International Airport Tuesday and be escorted to an East Boston funeral home before the soldier is buried this weekend in Malden, officials said.

“Decades after his death as a prisoner of war in the Korean War, the remains of POW/MIA Army Cpl Joseph J. Puopolo are finally coming home,” the union tweeted. “Today, at 3PM, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, his remains will be escorted from Logan Airport to Magrath Funeral Home in East Boston.”

Advertisement

His remains were formally identified in August of this year, according to a September statement from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPPA.

The statement said Puopolo was reported missing on Dec. 2, 1950, after his unit tried to withdraw from Kunu-ri, North Korea, on Nov. 30 of that year, following the Battle of Ch’ongch’on. In 1953, four prisoners of war who returned home during Operation Big Switch, a prisoner exchange, reported Puopolo had died in February 1951 at Prisoner of War Camp #5.

In July 2018, the statement said, DPAA proposed a plan to disinter the remains of 652 unknown Korean War veterans buried in Honolulu at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl.

In December 2019, the agency said, the remains of Unknown X-14430 were disinterred as part of the Korean War Disinterment Plan and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.

To identify Puopolo’s remains, DPPA scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, plus circumstantial evidence, and scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis, the statement said.

Advertisement

“Cpl. Puopolo was a Prisoner of War during the Korean Conflict,” said his obituary posted to the funeral home’s website. “His remains were repatriated to the United States in the 1950′s and were interred in the National Cemetery of the Pacific until his identity was recently confirmed by the Department of Defense. He is now being brought home to his family to be buried with his mother and younger brother in Holy Cross Cemetery.”

His funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in East Boston, the notice said. Burial at the Malden cemetery will follow.

“In lieu of flowers Corporal Puopolo’s family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the Wounded Warrior Project,” the obituary said.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.