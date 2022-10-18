Taunton district officials investigating response to student who returned home with rope burns on neck

The incident involved a group of students playing jump rope at recess time. At one point, the students started “wrapping it around each other and spinning each other by pulling on the rope,” school officials said in a statement last Friday.

The third-party investigation, according to the statement , will determine if there were any performance failures or rule violations that occurred by Taunton Public Schools staff after the incident at Elizabeth Pole Elementary on Oct. 11.

Taunton Public School officials will be conducting an independent review of the circumstances of an incident last week where a student returned home from school with jump rope burns on her neck, according to a statement released by the district Tuesday.

As part of that, the student’s neck was injured, the statement said.

“This is a deeply troubling incident that I am committed to having further investigated by a third-party, so we can provide further information and clarity to the injured student’s family and our greater school community,” Taunton Public Schools Superintendent John J. Cabral said in Tuesday’s statement. “I share the concerns of our community members and I would like to assure our school community that I intend to make the necessary decisions at the conclusion of this investigation to ensure all procedures all strictly followed for the benefit and safety of all our Taunton students.”

Parent Lauren Williams posted on Facebook Friday that her child, who attends Elizabeth Pole Elementary, returned home from school last week with rope injuries on her neck and said it was due to two students wrapping it around her neck. The post includes images of her child’s injuries.

Williams questioned why school officials failed to inform her about the incident and said when she called the school to ask why she wasn’t told about it, the school nurse could not give her an explanation, she wrote on Facebook.

Following the phone call with the school nurse, Williams said she drove to the school to speak with the assistant principal. According to the post, the administrator suggested that perhaps her daughter ran into the rope, and said that “all phone calls home are at the nurses discretion.”

“They told me the cameras they have set up around the school show absolutely nothing, and then when I went up there, they claimed they were able to see them playing,” Williams said in the post. “[The assistant principal] said she spoke with the kids involved and they all had the same story that they weren’t being malicious.”

Cabral said in a statement released on Friday that after investigating the situation, which included interviews with the students involved, officials determined it was “an accident that occurred when a group of students” were playing with the rope.

Friday’s statement also notes there was no evidence suggesting any malicious intent. But in her Facebook post, Williams stressed her daughter said otherwise and told her other students “were trying to be mean when they did this.”

The district’s initial review determined that there were reporting and communication errors made after the incident occurred, which included not notifying the student’s parents about the injury after the student visited the school nurse.

“As part of this holistic finding of fact, the school’s reporting of the incident and subsequent communication will be thoroughly reviewed to determine whether the district’s policies and procedures were properly followed,” according to Tuesday’s statement.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.