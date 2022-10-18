Voters want state to require more approvals for horse racing plan

Town Meeting members voted overwhelmingly to ask the Legislature to require approval from Plymouth’s Town Meeting, registered voters, and the Select Board before a horse racing facility can be built in Plymouth.

The measure — approved on a 102 to 5 vote at the Oct. 15 Special Town Meeting — is in response to a developer’s proposal to put a $500 million thoroughbred horse racing facility on 110 acres of county-owned land in town.

The Plymouth County Commissioners have approved a three-year lease with Boston South Real Estate and Development, LLC, the company that wants to bring racing to the property known locally as the Woodlot. The commissioners have said they were looking for ways to bring in more revenue, to avoid raising fees at the Registry of Deeds and courts.

Sentiment in Plymouth is strongly against the plan. In May 2022, a nonbinding ballot question asked voters if they supported horse racing on the Woodlot: 88 percent voted no, in a 6,704 to 920 tally.

The following month, the Plymouth Select Board voted unanimously to tell the Massachusetts Gaming Commission that the board and the community oppose the plan.

The commission regulates the Massachusetts horse racing industry, which since 2019 has had only one operating track: Standardbred harness racing at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville.

