Woman, 24, killed in Dorchester triple shooting identified by Boston police

One had sustained serious injuries, while the other had wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Bowdoin Street and Geneva Avenue. Goodwyn was pronounced dead at the scene and two men in their 20s were taken to local hospitals, police said.

Boston police on Tuesday identified the 24-year-old woman killed in a triple shooting Sunday in Dorchester as Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, of Mattapan.

No arrests have been made.

The shootings came during a particularly violent stretch in Boston that has seen deadly gunfire and assaults unfold at schools, parks, and city streets.

Last week, two teenage boys were shot in Roxbury, one of them fatally. Rasante Osorio, 14, was the third teenager this year to die from gun violence in Boston.

On Oct. 4, an 18-year-old student was shot and wounded by a fellow student following a fight outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester. That shooting came just three weeks after a stabbing inside the high school.

Last week, Jean McGuire, 91, a prominent civil rights leader and education advocate in Boston, was stabbed multiple times as she walked her dog in Franklin Park.

“The Boston Police Department continues to actively review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” the statement said. “Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.”

Tipsters can also provide information anonymously.

“Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” police said. “The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.”

