Acquittal of Russia analyst deals another blow to Trump-era prosecutor

Trump and his supporters have long insisted the inquiry would prove a “deep state” conspiracy against him, but after pursuing various theories, Durham never found and charged one. Instead he developed two narrow cases accusing people involved in outside efforts to scrutinize purported links between Trump and Russia of making false statements.

The verdict was another stinging defeat for the special counsel, John Durham, who was appointed by Attorney General William Barr three years ago to investigate the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Igor Danchenko, an analyst who provided much of the research in a notorious dossier of unproven assertions and rumors about former president Donald Trump and Russia, was acquitted Tuesday on four counts of lying to the FBI about one of his sources.

Advertisement

The first of those cases ended in an acquittal of the defendant, Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer with Democratic connections. The trial against Danchenko is expected to be the last of Durham’s prosecutions, and the special counsel is expected to submit a final report to the Justice Department this year summarizing his findings.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The jury deliberated for a day before finding Danchenko not guilty.

The accusations against Danchenko, an analyst who was born in Russia, centered on two of his sources for the salacious claims and unsubstantiated assertions in the so-called Steele dossier, which said that Trump and his 2016 campaign were colluding with the Russian government. After BuzzFeed published the dossier in 2017, public suspicions of Trump escalated, but it has since been discredited.

In closing arguments Monday, a prosecutor working for Durham asserted that Danchenko had clearly lied to the FBI. His false assertions had a material effect, the prosecutor added, pointing to part of the dossier that the FBI had cited to bolster applications to wiretap a former Trump campaign adviser with ties to Russia.

Advertisement

“This defendant’s lies caused intensive surveillance on a US citizen,” said the prosecutor, Michael Keilty, an assistant special counsel.

In his own remarks, Durham sought to broaden the case, telling jurors that “the whole house of cards of the dossier crumbles” under the weight of the evidence.

But the defense said the government’s own evidence showed that Danchenko did not lie. The lawyer, Stuart A. Sears, characterized Danchenko as a valuable and honest asset to the FBI who unwittingly became embroiled in a politically charged investigation. Durham, he said, was intent on proving crimes “at any cost” and presumed Danchenko guilty from the start.

“He’s trying to help the FBI, and now they’re indicting him for it,” Sears said.

Trump and his supporters have falsely sought to conflate the dossier with the official investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia, but the FBI did not open the inquiry based on the dossier and the final report by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, did not cite anything in it as evidence.

The FBI pointed to several claims in the dossier in applying to wiretap the former Trump campaign adviser. An inspector general’s investigation uncovered that the bureau had continued to do so after talking to Danchenko without telling a surveillance court that there was reason to doubt the dossier’s credibility.

The dossier was political opposition research indirectly funded by Hillary Rodham Clinton’s 2016 campaign and the Democratic National Committee. They paid a law firm, which paid a research firm, which in turn subcontracted to a firm run by Christopher Steele, a former British spy. Steele hired Danchenko to canvass contacts in Russia and Europe about Trump’s business dealings in Russia.

Advertisement

Danchenko conveyed rumors that Trump’s campaign was colluding with Russia, and that Russia had a blackmail tape of Trump with prostitutes in a hotel room in Moscow. But during an interview with the FBI, Danchenko said that he had first seen the dossier when BuzzFeed published it and that Steele had exaggerated his statements, portraying uncorroborated gossip as fact.

The FBI made Danchenko a paid confidential source and he disclosed how he had learned about the rumors. While he did not provide information corroborating the dossier, the trial has shown that the bureau found his network of contacts valuable for identifying Russian influence operations in the United States.

But in November 2021, Durham charged Danchenko with making false statements to the FBI about two of his sources for claims in the dossier.

The special counsel said he had lied when he said he never “talked” to Charles Dolan, a Democratic lobbyist, about anything in the dossier even though Dolan had emailed him information about office politics in the Trump campaign that appeared in the dossier.

The counsel also accused Danchenko of lying four times to the FBI when he repeatedly said that he believed a person who had called and provided information without identifying himself was likely Sergei Millian, a former president of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce.

Advertisement

The trial, which began last week, concluded much earlier than anticipated, after the judge overseeing the case excluded much of the material that Durham had wanted to showcase, including the purported blackmail tape.

NEW YORK TIMES

Special master skeptical over certain Trump documents

WASHINGTON — The special master reviewing materials seized by the FBI from former president Donald Trump’s compound in Florida expressed skepticism Tuesday about early claims by Trump’s lawyers that certain documents were privileged and thus could be withheld from a Justice Department investigation.

In a phone conference, the special master, Judge Raymond Dearie of US District Court in Brooklyn, complained that the log of an initial batch of documents over which Trump is seeking to claim privilege lacked sufficient information to determine whether the arguments were valid.

Dearie encouraged Trump’s lawyers to give him a better sense of why they believed the documents could be lawfully shielded from the Justice Department’s inquiry into whether Trump unlawfully kept classified records at his estate and obstructed the government’s repeated efforts to retrieve them.

“It’s a little perplexing as I go through the log,” Dearie said. “What’s the expression — ‘Where’s the beef?’ I need some beef.”

The hearing was the latest step in the review process that began last month when Dearie was named special master by one of Trump’s appointees, Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida.

New York Times

GOP’s McCarthy says party could reduce Ukraine aid

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Republicans are prepared to pull back on US aid to Ukraine next year if they gain control of the House, reflecting a growing sentiment in the party for the country to be less involved overseas.

Advertisement

‘’I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,’’ McCarthy said in an interview with Punchbowl News published Tuesday. ‘’They just won’t do it.’’

While supporting Ukraine in battling against Russia’s invasion still has bipartisan support in Congress, a faction of Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump’s ‘’America first’' stance has been questioning the US role in providing weapons and other support. Congress passed $40 billion package of aid for Ukraine in May, with 11 Republicans in the Senate and 57 in the House voting against it. Another $12 billion in assistance was included in a stopgap government funding bill passed by Congress in September.

Republicans are likely to win control of the House in the November election, according to independent analysts, and McCarthy is poised to become speaker if that happens. Control of the Senate remains a toss-up, but even if Democrats retain control of that chamber a GOP House majority would be able stifle President Biden’s agenda.

McCarthy in the interview said part of the reason for dialing back aid is that the Biden administration is ignoring domestic issues the GOP sees as a priority, such as securing the US southern border.

BLOOMBERG NEWS



