Maine mother convicted in toddler death that led to child welfare reforms

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A woman accused of fatally beating her 3-year-old son in a high-profile case that drew statewide attention and renewed interest in reforming Maine’s child welfare system was convicted of murder on Tuesday.

Jessica Trefethen, 36, of Stockton Springs, was convicted of depraved indifference murder in the death of Maddox Williams, who was described by his grandmother as covered with bruises from “head to toe.”

The defense contended jurors were left to guess how the boy was injured, but prosecutors said there was no doubt who was responsible.