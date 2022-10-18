Maine mother convicted in toddler death that led to child welfare reforms

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A woman accused of fatally beating her 3-year-old son in a high-profile case that drew statewide attention and renewed interest in reforming Maine’s child welfare system was convicted of murder on Tuesday.
Jessica Trefethen, 36, of Stockton Springs, was convicted of depraved indifference murder in the death of Maddox Williams, who was described by his grandmother as covered with bruises from “head to toe.”
The defense contended jurors were left to guess how the boy was injured, but prosecutors said there was no doubt who was responsible.
Police said Maddox Williams died after his mother and grandmother brought him to Waldo General Hospital in Belfast. The boy had abdominal injuries and fractured vertebrae, among other injuries, officials said.
The death of Maddox and several other children in June 2021 drew statewide attention — and reform efforts by state lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills — after parents were charged in their deaths.
The boy’s death was reminiscent of the death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in February 2018 in the same town. Marissa’s mother and the mother’s former husband were convicted of murder.