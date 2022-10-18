See the results from the latest Suffolk/Globe poll

A new poll finds that likely Massachusetts midterm voters are backing Democrat Maura Healey over Republican Geoff Diehl in the race for governor, even as they express belief that the economy is sliding into a recession or depression. The poll from Suffolk University, The Boston Globe, NBC10 Boston, and Telemundo also asked voters about their preferences on a pair of ballot questions.
Explore the full results of the poll:
Read the topline results of the poll
Read the full results
Vince can be reached at vince.dixon@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @vince_dixon_.