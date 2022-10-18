A sow’s life: Supreme Court thinks it over

When I read that the Supreme Court was concerned that the new California pork law might impose Californian morals on people outside that state, I laughed out loud (“Supreme Court voices concern over Calif. pork law,” Page A6, Oct. 12). This from the group that just imposed the conservative majority’s beliefs on the entire nation by overturning Roe v. Wade?

I didn’t even realize that the law in question requires farmers to provide 24 square feet to pregnant sows in order for them to turn around. I’d like to see any pregnant human live under those conditions.