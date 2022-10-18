When Trump says something hateful, believe him the first time

Trump ended on this ominous note: “US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”

He was at it again Sunday with a post on his ugly little hate machine, Truth Social. Trump wrote, “No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”

In Trump’s arithmetic, white Christian evangelicals — let’s always be clear about the identity of his most loyal supplicants — equal “wonderful” while Jews are disloyal. Trump evoked a very old trope that’s still so commonly used it never has time to collect dust.

What Trump posted about American Jews is both disgusting and shocking. But don’t pretend it’s surprising. Here’s the thing about Trump: He has never concealed his bigotries or suffered any consequences for them.

“There is a larger pattern afoot. People are feeling attacked and hewed in from both sides. It’s incredibly concerning,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said during a CNN appearance Monday. “So when the [former] president says ‘before it’s too late,’ it sounds like a threat in an environment where Jews already feel threatened.”

While others found various new tones for their dog whistles, Trump has been nothing less than the loudest foghorn and he knows there’s a ready audience salivating over his every vile syllable. And that was true even before he became president. Only someone as hateful as Trump would think that referring to a person by their birth name would be tantamount to a slur.

In 2013, he tweeted, “I promise you that I’m much smarter than Jonathan Leibowitz — I mean Jon Stewart @TheDailyShow. Who, by the way, is totally overrated.” Stage name aside, Stewart has never hidden his Jewish heritage, but this was Trump’s way of letting those with similar attitudes know that the comedian was one of them, not one of us.

In this alarming age of hate, Kanye West is getting deservedly dragged for his bizarre, ongoing antisemitic rants. But the general reaction to the former president’s hate is mostly chalked up to Trump being Trump. Yes, the White House condemned his comments, but such remarks have been normalized even as anti-Jewish hate continues to spike. Last year, hate crimes spurred by antisemitism reached an all-time record nationwide, 34 percent higher than in 2020.

As usual, Trump will suffer no repercussions for this latest antisemitic diatribe, especially from Republicans. Time and again, they’ve proven themselves unwilling to police or reprimand their own — unless it’s Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming or Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, the only Republican members of the House select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Cheney lost her primary in August and will soon be out of Congress. Kinzinger, who has been inundated with death threats, is not running for reelection.

Rather than irk their erratic, scandal-laden leader, Republicans will stay silent even as Trump hardens a political strategy that emboldens racists and bigots. Trump uses his grandchildren as cover — Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, is Jewish and Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism — but that has never been a deterrent to his unvarnished hatred of Jews.

“It’s a … cynical, anti-democratic view of the country and its citizens,” Michael Steele, the former Republican National Committee chair, said during an MSNBC appearance. “We are all ‘other’ if we’re not with them.”

Long before Trump excoriated Mexican immigrants in 2015 on his first day as a Republican presidential candidate, racism and antisemitism have been cornerstones of his mindset and life. In the White House, he pushed an anti-Muslim ban, separated migrant children at the border from their families, profanely derided Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations, and churned up anti-Asian hate during the COVID-19 pandemic, which like the global virus itself continues unabated.

Yet while Trump soundly lost the 2020 election but garnered more than 10 million additional voters who either agreed with him or didn’t see his greedy embrace of race hatred as a deal breaker. It was as if they wanted to see if Trump made good on his racist promises before they went all in.

Throughout his long public life, Trump has showed the world exactly who he is and what he believes. And even now, even after inciting a white supremacist insurrection at the US Capitol, he’s largely graded on a curve. Underplaying Trump’s antisemitic rhetoric — again — allows him to keep fomenting the anger that’s endangering lives and legitimizing his hateful white noise.

