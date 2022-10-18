Anton Stralman cleared for takeoff with the Bruins, but only in Canada so far

Coach Jim Montgomery was expecting the 36-year-old Stralman, in his 15th NHL season, to be a “seasoned vet who is going to manage the game and manage the puck really well and defend hard.”

The Bruins learned of the possibility of the defenseman’s availability on the team flight to Ottawa after Monday’s win over Florida. They returned Dan Renouf to AHL Providence.

KANATA, Ontario — Anton Stralman , cleared to play in Canada but not in the United States, made his Bruins debut on Tuesday night against the young, fast, physical Senators.

Stralman opened the night paired with Jakub Zboril. Perhaps by Thursday at TD Garden against the Ducks, he’ll be in the lineup again.

Or maybe not, given how the visa process has dragged on.

“You’d think it would be a little easier,” mused fellow defenseman Connor Clifton. “He’s probably really ready to go. We could use him.”

Craig Smith sits; Jakub Lauko plays

Twelve-year veteran Craig Smith, who recorded an assist in his first three games and was dropped to the fourth line, took a seat on Tuesday. The wing was a healthy scratch in favor of Jakub Lauko.

“I just think he needs a reset,” Montgomery said of Smith. “I think it did wonders for a couple of other players who have sat out and come back and been big parts of our lineup. Sometimes it just happens, you need that. He’s going to grow from it. He’s a true vet who has helped the Bruins and helped in Nashville for a lot of years. He’s going to be a big part of what we do this year.”

The message to Jack Studnicka, who has yet to see action after submitting a quality preseason: be patient.

“That’s it,” Montgomery said of the 23-year-old, who took his fourth straight healthy scratch. “I told him, ‘I know it’s hard.’ I’ve been in his shoes. That’s what I was at the NHL level — a guy that had to sit and wait for the opportunity. When he gets the opportunity, his job is to do a good job so I can’t take him out.”

Connor Clifton steps up play

With Brandon Carlo (upper body) joining Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) on the shelf, Clifton has become the Bruins’ No. 1 right-side backliner.

Challenged by general manager Don Sweeney after a so-so preseason, Clifton upped his level of play.

“It’s time,” Clifton said he was told. “Your teammates need you.”

He had four assists in three games, entering Tuesday tied for the NHL lead among defensemen. In average time on ice, Clifton (23:54) entered Tuesday ranked 15th in the league among defenseman who had played three or more games. Teammate Hampus Lindholm (24:08) was 13th.

Montgomery wasn’t worried about spreading the 27-year-old too thin.

“Cliffy’s a competitor,” said the coach. “He’s one of those guys that the more he plays, the more he gets in a rhythm. That rhythm of not having to think is good for most hockey players. He’s a guy that plays on his toes and he’s in great condition. I don’t see that as being an issue for him.”

Jeremy Swayman between the pipes

Jeremy Swayman drew the start in goal … Montgomery said Carlo was doing fine, but is still not ready to play … No carryover soreness for Jake DeBrusk (hand/wrist), who was back on the line with Patrice Bergeron and Pavel Zacha. Taylor Hall rode with David Krejci and David Pastrnak … Montgomery on the Bruins’ stick-together mentality: “We have the best captain in the league [Bergeron] and we have a bunch of leaders under him. They stick together through thick and thin” … Led by Bergeron (64 percent), Boston entered Tuesday ranked No. 1 in the league in faceoff winning percentage (60.7) … The Bruins were tied for fifth in blocked shots (56).

Advertisement

