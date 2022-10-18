Celtics run away from 76ers in third quarter, win season opener

The performances of stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The rowdy crowd. And the dominant performance that was so reminiscent of the team’s second-half surge from a season ago.

Some things were different. Joe Mazzulla has taken over for suspended coach Ime Udoka. Malcolm Brogdon has been added to provide a jolt off the bench. But almost everything else was familiar.

The Celtics on Tuesday returned to the TD Garden court for the first time in a meaningful game since they watched the Warriors celebrate last season’s NBA title on it.

On a night the team honored legendary center Bill Russell, the Celtics withstood an early flurry from the talented 76ers and eventually rolled to a 126-117 win.

Tatum and Brown scored 35 points apiece to lead the Celtics, who broke the game open by outscoring the 76ers, 35-25 in the third. Brogdon had 16 points and Grant Williams added 15. The Celtics made 56.1 percent of their shots and held a 24-2 edge in fast-break points.

James Harden led the 76ers with 35 points and Joel Embiid added 26 points and 15 rebounds.

Other observations from the game:

▪ Mazzulla stuck with his lineups from the preseason, with Derrick White remaining as a starter in place of the injured Robert Williams. White had a very quiet first half, though, going scoreless with one assist in 11 minutes.

▪ Tatum had a very strong start. He hit an open 3-pointer, swatted a Tyrese Maxey attempt out of bounds, and then coasted in for a layup. Tatum found success in the first half by attacking, which is certainly a good sign for the Celtics. He consistently used his speed and strength to put Philadelphia’s defense in tough spots and attempted seven first-half free throws.

Tatum really caught fire in the third quarter, mixing in strong drives with some tough, contested mid-range shots. He erupted for 17 points in the period and helped the Celtics turn a tie game into a 98-88 lead.

▪ Harden’s weight loss and dedication to his training regimen were touted throughout the offseason, and for one night at least it appeared the progress was real. Harden looked quick, comfortable, and dangerous in the first half. He drew three fouls on first-quarter 3-point attempts and went to the break with 22 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds.

▪ In the second quarter, the Celtics shot 71.4 percent from the field and did not commit a turnover. Most often, that’s the recipe for a massive run. In this case, they were able to simply trim 5 points off of the 76ers’ lead, mostly because of Harden’s exploits.

▪ Marcus Smart had a quiet first half by his standards but always finds a way to be involved. Late in the second quarter he slid across the floor after being either discarded or juked by Harden, who promptly air-balled a wide-open 3-pointer. Smart left no doubt on the next possession, though, when he craftily drew an offensive foul on Embiid, his third.

Smart and Embiid tangled in the opening minute of the third quarter, with Smart being called for a foul for reaching in, and then a technical for swiping at Embiid as Smart fell.

▪ Mazzulla used 10 players in the first half, with Grant Williams, Brogdon, Blake Griffin, Noah Vonleh, and Sam Hauser coming off the bench. Brogdon had by far the biggest impact. He sought opportunities for teammates in transition in the first quarter and gave the Celtics a jolt by attacking at the start of the second, using some crafty finishes to help wipe away the early deficit.

▪ Throughout the preseason the Celtics pointed out how they want to run, run, and then run some more. That approach was on display Tuesday night, as they held a 22-2 edge in fast-break points through three quarters.

▪ Before the game the Celtics honored Russell, who died July 31 at the age of 88. It was a nice touch for the Celtics to tone down their pregame introductions following the ceremony. Instead of turning down the lights for the usual spectacle, the names were quickly read, with the focus remaining in Russell.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.