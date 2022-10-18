EMass. field hockey: A six-goal week from Central Catholic’s Kerri Finneran headlines Players of the Week

Maeve Campbell, Plymouth North — With three goals and two assists, the senior captain factored in every goal in a 5-2 Patriot League victory over Marshfield. She also netted a goal in the Panthers’ 2-1 nonleague win over Somerset Berkeley.
Kerri Finneran, Central Catholic — It was a banner week for the sophomore. She netted three goals in a 5-1 win over Haverhill, added another two in a 4-0 victory over North Andover, and potted the winner to topple Chelmsford, No. 6 in the D1 Power Rankings.
Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet — With four goals in a 6-1 win over Marblehead, the senior captain surpassed 100 career goals, a feat made even more impressive when considering the Chieftains played only 10 contests in 2020.
Brooke Waters, Swampscott — On Tuesday, the senior captain announced her commitment to play field hockey at Saint Anselm; six hours later, she secured a goal and an assist as the Big Blue topped Beverly, 2-1.
Haylen Wilson, Hingham — The sophomore rifled in a whopping four goals in a four-minute span as the Harborwomen cruised to a 6-2 Patriot League victory over Plymouth North. She followed with a pair of tallies in a 4-2 win vs. Silver Lake.
