EMass. field hockey: A six-goal week from Central Catholic’s Kerri Finneran headlines Players of the Week

Maeve Campbell, Plymouth North — With three goals and two assists, the senior captain factored in every goal in a 5-2 Patriot League victory over Marshfield. She also netted a goal in the Panthers’ 2-1 nonleague win over Somerset Berkeley.

Kerri Finneran, Central Catholic — It was a banner week for the sophomore. She netted three goals in a 5-1 win over Haverhill, added another two in a 4-0 victory over North Andover, and potted the winner to topple Chelmsford, No. 6 in the D1 Power Rankings.

Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet — With four goals in a 6-1 win over Marblehead, the senior captain surpassed 100 career goals, a feat made even more impressive when considering the Chieftains played only 10 contests in 2020.