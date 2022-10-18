Your guide to the 2022 Head of the Charles: Schedule, where to watch, and more

After the pandemic cancelled the 2020 edition and the 2021 regatta was marred by COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no health requirements for spectators to follow in 2022.

The regatta expanded to three days — Friday to Sunday — last year. Men and women over 50 will race Friday, the masters will row Saturday, and the youth on Sunday.

The 57th edition of the Head of the Charles Regatta will be held this weekend in Boston.

Here’s what you need to know:

Head of the Charles 2022 schedule

▪ Races: Friday from 7:45-10:16 a.m., Saturday from 7:45 a.m. to 3:22 p.m., and Sunday from 7:45 a.m. to 3:38 p.m.

▪ The course: The start line is at Boston University’s DeWolfe Boathouse, and rowers finish the 3-mile upstream course at Herter Park along Soldiers Field Road.

▪ Awards: Ceremonies will take place at Attager Row (“regatta” spelled backward) before the finish line at Herter Park.

▪ Results: Race results are updated on the Head of the Charles website, www.hocr.org.

Best places to watch the Head of the Charles

With the weather forecast predicting mid-60 degree temperatures and sun, you can expect a lovely day to watch the races.

There are numerous spots to catch different legs of the race along the Charles River:

▪ The singles and doubles launch from Magazine Beach, which offers a quieter Regatta experience.

▪ The Boston University Bridge gives spectators a look at the start line, and the River Street Bridge is the second bridge on the course and is a prime spot to watch the Powerhouse Stretch.

▪ The third bridge, the Western Avenue Bridge, will show the end of the Powerhouse Stretch.

Teams head under the Weeks Footbridge on Day 2 of the 2021 Head of the Charles. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

▪ Many spectators set up shop alongside the Weeks Footbridge, an iconic spot of the regatta known for its 90-degree turn that can shift races. The Anderson Bridge and the Eliot Bridge are the final two bridge spots on the course and give viewers a clear look at the finish line.

▪ Other places to watch — and eat and drink from vendors — include the Weld Exhibition at Riverbend Park, Hospitality Row, the Reunion Village, and Attager Row.

Transportation

Head of the Charles organizers strongly encourage spectators to use ride-sharing apps (Uber, Lyft) to and from the event instead of driving.

Public transportation is available via the MBTA, with three stations within walking distance: Central and Harvard on the Red Line and BU Central on the B branch of the Green Line. There also are MBTA bus routes (1, 47, 64, 66, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 86) in the area.

▪ Parking: While parking is limited in the area, there are three spots available if you do drive. There is free on-street parking on Birmingham Parkway until after 6 p.m. The lot at Alewife Station is open 24/7 for 2,627 cars and costs $9 per day, providing Red Line access to Harvard.

Parking for 500 cars will be available at Harvard Stadium, Gate 14, for $30 per day. The lot will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Road closures: Memorial Drive from Cambridge Boat Club to Western Avenue will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What’s different in 2022

Last year’s regatta required masks indoors and encouraged social distancing. Those restrictions are no longer in place for 2022.

The 2021 edition also featured a largely domestic field due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that will change this year. Typically, roughly one-fifth of the 11,000 athletes parking come from nearly 30 countries. Competitors from countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, New Zealand, and Australia are expected to return for 2022.

Advertisement

In August, the Head of the Charles announced RivalKit, a Scottish sportswear company, as its new apparel partner. RivalKit will have a retail location at Attager Row for spectators to purchase apparel.












