Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft reportedly clash at NFL owners meetings

According to ESPN, prior to a vote on approving the compensation committee to open negotiations on a new deal for commissioner Roger Goodell, Jones told Kraft, “Don’t [expletive] with me.”

Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones reportedly had a heated war of words at the NFL owners meetings Tuesday in New York.

Kraft — who was reportedly one of the 31 owners to show support for the competition committee opening negotiations on a new contract for Goodell — responded with confusion. Jones replied in much the same way, saying “Don’t mess with me.”

Jones was reportedly the only owner who disapproved of the decision.

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.