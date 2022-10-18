fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft reportedly clash at NFL owners meetings

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated October 18, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Things apparently got a little heated between Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones on Tuesday.Steven Senne/Associated Press

Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones reportedly had a heated war of words at the NFL owners meetings Tuesday in New York.

According to ESPN, prior to a vote on approving the compensation committee to open negotiations on a new deal for commissioner Roger Goodell, Jones told Kraft, “Don’t [expletive] with me.”

Kraft — who was reportedly one of the 31 owners to show support for the competition committee opening negotiations on a new contract for Goodell — responded with confusion. Jones replied in much the same way, saying “Don’t mess with me.”

Jones was reportedly the only owner who disapproved of the decision.

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video