Joe Judge praises injured Mac Jones’s leadership skills while QB1 is out of action

Dressed in sweats and a ballcap, Jones was on hand to huddle and chat with understudy Bailey Zappe and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, lending advice and perspective between New England’s offensive series.

Mac Jones, the Patriots’ QB1, was not able to go Sunday against the Browns, but he was on the sideline in Cleveland to support his team.

It was a role reversal for Jones and Zappe, as the rookie had been the inactive signal-caller the first three weeks of the season and often played the consigliere role.

It was the latest display of leadership shown by Jones, who was elected a captain this year by his peers. He has displayed nothing but a team-first attitude since being drafted out of Alabama, where he also embodied his lead-by-example prowess, supporting a pair of national championship-winning quarterbacks (Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa) until he got his chance to go out and win one himself.

“He showed a lot of great leadership this weekend. He really did. And you always want a guy like Mac — obviously as a captain on the team, you want him down there, you want him with the team, you want him in uniform,’’ Judge said Tuesday. “[He] wasn’t available this week for certain reasons, but I’d say having him down there was a very positive impact on the team. It was good for the other players.’’

While the advice Jones, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3, was able to give certainly would be beneficial to Zappe (and his backup, Garrett Gilbert), Judge pointed out that the value goes way beyond what the quarterback klatch receives.

“I know as a coach, just having conversations on the bench with Mac throughout the series, looking at pictures together, seeing things he’s picking up on, you know, those conversations, talking with the players in-game, you’ve always got to value their perspective of what they’re seeing out there,’’ said Judge. “The guys playing, the guys on the sideline, watching, staying in tune because they’re looking at it through a different lens. And it’s interesting, when you can share perspectives with each other, coach and player, how you see things differently sometimes. But it’s important as coaches to listen to the players, because you’re going to learn a whole lot more from them if you do.’’

Judge was not interested in predictions about when Jones might return — ”Those decisions are above my head,’’ he said — but praised him for staying involved.

“He does a terrific job of coming in every day, staying up to date on the information, really getting ahead on the opponents, and he prepares every day as if he’s taking every snap,’’ said Judge. “I think that’s a tribute to how he works, his mentality, and the competitiveness he has and he’s doing everything he can to get himself back as fast as possible.’’

By the same token, Zappe has similarly prepared as though he’ll be the starter. That mind-set has served him well after being thrust into action at a moment’s notice in Green Bay in Week 4.

“Well, there’s no redshirts in the NFL, right? It’s not like college football where you can take a year, grow, and learn. Everyone’s on a roster, everyone has a responsibility to get ready and play, and our responsibility as coaches is to get everybody ready to play,’’ said Judge.

The Patriots placed Cody Davis on injured reserve after the special teams ace suffered a knee injury on kickoff coverage Sunday in Cleveland. Special teams captain Matthew Slater was visibly upset about Davis’s injury. “When he was down, I’m not going to lie, I felt out of it the rest of the game,’’ said Slater. “You kind of felt like you were in the ‘Twilight Zone’ a little bit.’’ … Defensive end Christian Barmore (knee) and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe) also left the win over the Browns early, though there was no update on their status.

The Patriots will be in the building Wednesday but their practice schedule is a day behind because they play Monday night against the Bears. The team will practice Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with a walkthrough on Sunday … Kicker Tristan Vizcaino was released from the practice squad … Rhamondre Stevenson is seventh in the NFL in rushing (448 yards), DaVante Parker (21.1) is second in yards per reception, Jakobi Meyers is 10th in receiving yards per game (80.3), Nick Folk is tied for 10th in points (45), and Matthew Judon is tied for second with six sacks.

