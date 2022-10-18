Johnny Damon and Lawyer Milloy are among the honorees for The Tradition in December

The class of honorees for the 21st Sports Museum gala The Tradition has been announced.

Johnny Damon (Red Sox), M.L. Carr (Celtics), Mark Recchi (Bruins), Lawyer Milloy (Patriots), and Bill Rodgers (Boston Marathon) will be honored Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. on the floor of TD Garden.

The sixth and final member of the Class of 2022 has yet to be revealed.