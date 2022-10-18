fb-pixel Skip to main content

Johnny Damon and Lawyer Milloy are among the honorees for The Tradition in December

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated October 18, 2022, 18 minutes ago
Johnny Damon played four seasons for the Red Sox (2002-05) and helped them win the World Series in 2004.Davis, Jim Globe Staff

The class of honorees for the 21st Sports Museum gala The Tradition has been announced.

Johnny Damon (Red Sox), M.L. Carr (Celtics), Mark Recchi (Bruins), Lawyer Milloy (Patriots), and Bill Rodgers (Boston Marathon) will be honored Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. on the floor of TD Garden.

The sixth and final member of the Class of 2022 has yet to be revealed.

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception where guests can mingle with the retired athletes. Then the honorees will share personal stories from their careers in an interview-style presentation.

Tickets start at $350 and can be purchased at https://www.sportsmuseum.org/events/the-tradition/.

