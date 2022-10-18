The 2022-23 NBA season tips off Tuesday. Here’s what to know ahead of opening night.

But after four months of drama, the 2022-23 season is here. The Celtics and 76ers tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. ( See their full schedule here .)

This summer saw one of the most eventful NBA offseasons of all time.

Here’s everything you need to get ready for the NBA season.

How to watch the Celtics this season

Most Celtics games will be available locally on NBC Sports Boston. As one of the league’s most high-profile teams, the Celtics will find themselves on national TV more often than most — they’re scheduled for 26 appearances this season.

Matchups against other top teams may be found on TNT (including Tuesday’s season opener against the 76ers), ESPN, and ABC throughout the season. Some national TV games will still be broadcast simultaneously on NBC Sports Boston.

The Celtics’ full schedule, with TV info for each game, can be found here.

What’s new with the Celtics?

Aside from Joe Mazzulla’s appointment as interim head coach in the absence of Udoka, the Celtics have had little roster turnover.

The biggest addition is guard Malcolm Brogdon, acquired from the Pacers in exchange for several players and a 2023 first-round pick. The 2016-17 Rookie of the Year, Brogdon gives the Celtics a massive upgrade in backcourt depth and will likely be deployed as an overqualified sixth man.

Summer signee Danilo Gallinari is likely shelved for the season after a second ACL tear in his left knee. The only other significant newcomer is forward Blake Griffin, inked to a veteran minimum deal last month. Far from his days as a high-flyer in Los Angeles, Griffin seems willing — like Brogdon — to embrace his role as a versatile depth piece in Boston.

It also may be worth keeping an eye on sharpshooter Sam Hauser, expected to play a much more significant role after largely plying his trade in sparse bench minutes or in the G League last season, and Haverhill’s Noah Vonleh, a former first-round pick who managed to latch on with his local team after training camp.

Around the league: new faces, new places

Here are some of the biggest offseason movers to keep an eye on with their new teams:

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers — One of the league’s best volume scorers got his long-awaited change of scenery, landing with a young, exciting Cleveland team. Dealt for a package around Collin Sexton, three future first-round picks, and a pair of pick swaps, Mitchell joins Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and the upstart Cavaliers on one of the league’s must-watch teams for NBA League Pass aficionados.

Donovan Mitchell has moved on from Utah. Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves — Nobody wrangles first-round picks quite like Danny Ainge, who managed to land a market-resetting package for the Frenchman in the summer. Minnesota had to cough up four future first-round picks, a pick swap, and five players (largely for salary-matching purposes) to add Gobert as the Jazz go full speed ahead on a tank and the Timberwolves piece together a frontcourt with Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks — The only big move in free agency, Brunson cashed in on an excellent playoff run — averaging 27.8 points in a first-round series against the Jazz to keep the Luka Doncic-less Mavericks afloat, then staying hot to help them reach the Western Conference finals when Doncic returned — for a four-year, $104 million deal with New York.

NBA storylines to watch

Here are some other things to keep an eye on this season:

Can Zion Williamson regain the form and finesse he showed during his second season? Sean Gardner/Getty

⋅ The return of Zion Williamson. At his best and when healthy, few players have flashed the level of dominance that Williamson did in his second season in 2020-21: a hyper-efficient 27 points per game, blending transcendent athleticism with size, strength, and touch inside. Williamson is one of the most unique players to enter the league in recent years, and after missing all of last season with a foot injury, he’s coming into 2022 apparently healthy and in excellent shape. Now, we’ll see if he can remind the league why he was such a hyped prospect.

⋅ The combustable Lakers. LeBron James and Co. imploded last season, as five near-certain Hall of Famers in the rotation weren’t enough to even make the play-in tournament. An offseason trade for Russell Westbrook predictably backfired, Anthony Davis couldn’t stay healthy, and James’s 19th incredible season in a row couldn’t pick up the slack. Add into the mix Patrick Beverley, a strong rotation piece but one with whom Westbrook has had issues with for nearly a decade, and you’ve got the NBA’s biggest boom-or-bust squad. Except, perhaps, for ...

⋅ The similarly combustable Nets. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are two of the most talented offensive players in history and proven champions, but between Durant’s offseason trade request and calling for coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks to be fired, and Irving’s laundry list of issues far too long to get into here, it’s hard to know if Brooklyn will be a title contender or a dumpster fire. One way or the other, it should be interesting.

⋅ Winless for Wembanyama? Next summer’s draft will likely feature a prospect carrying hype not seen since the James Sweepstakes in 2003. French phenom Victor Wembanyama has every GM in basketball salivating, combining shooting, ballhandling, interior scoring, and defense with a monstrous frame, listed by some at 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot wingspan, in a way that seems like it should probably be impossible. Expect a race to the bottom, as any team unsure of a playoff spot will likely move their chips to center of the table for lottery odds instead.

NBA rule changes for 2022-23

The main rule change ahead of this season is one fans have wanted for years: harsher punishments to eliminate transition take-fouls.

Recent years saw an uptick in these fouls, with players grabbing opponents off the ball in transition to prevent a fast-break bucket. Now, a take-foul in transition will be met with a free throw for the opposing team, plus continued possession, which should really disincentivize one of basketball’s buzz-killing tactics.

Otherwise, the most notable rule change comes with scoring procedure: If a score must be changed after a review — most often when determining if a shooter’s foot was on the line for a 3-point shot or if they’d stepped out of bounds — a blue light will flash at half court so the score can be changed at the next available opportunity. That could mean updating the score after a made basket instead of waiting for a timeout or other stoppage.

NBA championship odds

Despite a turbulent end to the offseason, Vegas still has the Celtics as title favorites — hovering between 5 to 1 and 6 to 1 at most sportsbooks. The Warriors and Clippers are close behind, between 6 to 1 and 7 to 1; the only other teams with better than 10-to-1 odds are the Nets and Bucks.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.