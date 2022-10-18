NHL commissioner: Salary cap may get nice bump for 2023-24 season

NEW YORK — The NHL salary cap could get its first big increase since before the pandemic sooner than expected.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said there’s a chance players could be finished paying off what they owe owners from pandemic revenue losses as soon as this season, which would mean the cap going up $4 million or more next summer.

Initial projects were for another modest $1 million bump and a bigger increase in the summer of 2024, but there’s now more optimism about 2023 after Bettman said the league generated $5.4 billion in hockey-related revenue last season.