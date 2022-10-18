No joke: Bruins lose their first game of the season in high-scoring affair with the Senators

No, Montgomery continued, his professional, well-conditioned group would continue to play its aggressive brand of hockey against the Senators.

“Probably going to go to a 0-5 across the blueline,” he said jokingly. “And we’re going to break out with the Flying V. We’re going to reinvent the wheel tonight.”

KANATA, Ontario — Before puck drop Tuesday night against the Senators, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery was asked how he would manage his team’s energy reserves on a back-to-back.

The highest-scoring team in the league (5.33 goals per game entering Tuesday) stayed on the attack, but its defense was subpar in its first loss of the season, a 7-5 decision.

Aggressive would be one way to describe what happened here. The 12 combined goals were the most in the 150 meetings of the teams.

Ottawa led, 6-5, after 40 minutes amid an assault on the scoreboard and a hammering of both goalies. The teams combined for 11 goals on 48 shots through 40 minutes, as Boston’s Jeremy Swayman and Ottawa’s Anton Forsberg combined for a save percentage of .771.

After falling into a three-goal hole, the Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and A.J. Greer erased the deficit in a four-minute, 30-second span. Greer tied the game on on a ripper of a shot at 1:30 of the second period.

After the Senators went up, 6-3, Nick Foligno and David Pastrnak trimmed the edge to one after two periods.

Swayman was pulled after the second and replaced by Linus Ullmark. Forsberg started the third.

The Bruins entered the third determined to ruin the Senators’ home opener. They were also hoping for a few big saves from Ullmark, after Swayman allowed the six goals on 25 shots. That six-spot tied a career worst, the other coming last March 29 against Toronto.

The Bruins, who did not trail at all in their first three games (leading 155:48 of 180 minutes), had a miserable start to Game No. 4. Their opening 20 could have had Montgomery thinking about installing that five-man-wall he joked about.

The Ottawa crowd was on fire after Hall of Famer Daniel Alfredsson, formerly estranged from the organization, returned to drop the ceremonial first puck. Then debuting hometown hero Claude Giroux, who grew up across the river in Gatineau, Quebec, slipped one past Swayman from the right circle, off an Alex DeBrincat feed, at the 1:04 mark.

Swayman allowed a shaky strike at 3:09 to Brady Tkachuk, who took a cross-ice pass and beat him under the pads from the left dot.

Compounding the issues, Trent Frederic, who was playing well entering Tuesday, dumped DeBrincat into the boards behind the play. It was an obvious boarding call, the kind of penalty Frederic has been trying to eliminate from his game.

On the power play, Josh Norris pounded a one-timer off the crossbar, leading to the first of a few sing-song “Swayman” chants.

The Senators nearly went up, 3-0, when Drake Batherson chipped one home from the side of the goal. The Bruins won a goaltender interference challenge, officials ruling that Tkachuk’s bump of Swayman was more the fault of Tkachuk than debuting defenseman Anton Stralman, who upended him.

But Batherson made no doubt of his next opportunity, smacking a behind-the-net feed from Tkachuk past Swayman at 13:14. The netminder had little chance on the shot, but two defenders, Hampus Lindholm and Mike Reilly, were in position to stop Tkachuk below the goal.

Montgomery then let Pastrnak ride with Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk, to some success. Bergeron got the Bruins on the board at 17:00 of the first, after DeBrusk’s rush set up a Pastrnak wraparound attempt. Lindholm’s stiff defensive play on Norris started the sequence.

It was career goal No. 403 for Bergeron, breaking a tie with Rick Middleton (402) for third all-time in Bruins history. Only Phil Esposito (459) and Johnny Bucyk (545) have more goals than the captain.

Pastrnak drew a tripping penalty near the end of the first, and Krejci, 28 seconds into the second period, popped a rebound past Forsberg.

Then Greer, left open for a Charlie Coyle feed from the half-wall, powered home his third goal of the year (3–2–5). Greer, in 47 previous NHL games with Colorado and New Jersey, posted a 2-6–8 line.

The Senators regained the lead at 11:57 of the second, when Shane Pinto beat Swayman on a 2-on-1. Stralman was left alone as Derek Forbort was up, challenging the breakout.

Tim Stützle, responding to a hard hit from Jakub Zboril, beat Swayman with a backhand in front at 13:58, making it 5-3.

Ottawa restored the three-goal edge at 16:29 when Stralman was unable to complete a pass to his defense partner, Lindholm, behind the goal. Austin Watson picked it off and fed Mark Kastelic in front.

The crowd was back into it, bouncing Swayman’s name off the walls.

But Foligno, who scored two goals last year (2-11–13), equaled his 2021-22 output by crashing the crease and cleaning up a rebound from Jakub Lauko (assist, first NHL point).

With 15 seconds left in the period, Pastrnak zipped a wrister by Forsberg’s ear.

At 8:03 of the third, Pastrnak drew a hook from Travis Hamonic, but was called for embellishment – even though it appeared on first look that Pastrnak took a stick to the groin.

During the ensuing 4 on 4, Ullmark stared down Tkachuk on a breakaway — and didn’t need to make the save, since Tkachuk hit the iron.

But defenseman Artem Zub chipped home his own rebound at 9:58, the Bruins unable to stop him from charging into the slot.

Lauko was tripped at 13:16, his third drawn penalty in three games, but the Bruins (1 for 3) couldn’t score on the man-up.

When Bergeron was guilty of interference in the final two minutes, the comeback was finished.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.