Prime Video will add Black Friday game to NFL package in 2023

Prime Video is in its first season as the exclusive carrier of “Thursday Night Football” and will expand to 16 games next season.

The league announced Tuesday that Amazon Prime Video will stream a game on the day after Thanksgiving. The first Black Friday game will kick off at 3 p.m. Nov. 24, 2023. The teams will be announced in May when the regular-season schedule is expected to be released.

The package, which goes through the 2033 season, averages $1.2 billion per season, but Amazon will pay between $50 million and $70 million per year for the additional game.

NFL owners passed a resolution during the league meetings in March that gave the league permission to schedule another short turnaround game the week of Thanksgiving.

Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice president of global sports video, said discussions about a Black Friday game began while the original contract was being negotiated last year, but that it picked up more steam this year.

The NFL has regularly played three games on Thanksgiving Day since 2006. The prime-time game was originally carried by NFL Network before NBC took it over in 2012. CBS and Fox alternate carrying the early game from Detroit and the late afternoon matchup from Dallas.

There were rumors this summer that the Black Friday game would be fast-tracked to this year, but the day is already packed with the World Cup and high-profile college football matchups.

The United States will face England in a World Cup group stage match on Fox at 2 p.m. College football has long used Black Friday as a day to showcase rivalry games, and this year is no exception with Texas vs. Baylor, North Carolina vs. N.C. State, Missouri vs. Arkansas, Iowa vs. Nebraska, and Florida State vs. Florida among the matchups.

According to Nielsen, Prime Video is averaging 10.8 million viewers through the first five games. The past two games have not been must-see TV as Indianapolis defeated Denver, 12-9, in OT and Washington held on for a 12-7 victory over Chicago.