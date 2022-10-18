Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett to play if he clears concussion protocol

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett will have “no restrictions” in practice this week and the plan is to stick with Pickett if he's available rather than turn to backup Mitch Trubisky, who played well in relief of Pickett in a 20-18 victory over Tampa Bay last week.

PITTSBURGH — Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will practice on Wednesday and will play next Sunday night against Miami if he clears the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Pickett left in the third quarter against the Buccaneers after being legally knocked to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White. He lay on the Acrisure Stadium turf for several moments, stood up but then sat back down as officials ordered members of Pittsburgh's medical staff to tend to Pickett.

The 20th overall pick in the draft made his way to the sideline and then to the training room for the examination and did not return. Trubisky, who was benched for Pickett at halftime of a loss to the Jets Oct. 2, passed for 144 yards and a touchdown as the Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Tomlin praised Trubisky for his contributions, but has no plans to go back to Trubisky if Pickett is good to go.

“We’re not going to blow in the wind,” Tomlin said. “We’re going to be somewhat steady. I’ve been consistent in my messaging regarding the decision-making at that position. I think it helps those that are playing. I think it helps the team in terms of who to follow. And we’re not going to flip the script now."

Pickett completed 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards and his first NFL touchdown pass before leaving. The former University of Pittsburgh star is 55 of 83 for 514 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions in a little more than two games.

Pickett is the fifth Steelers player to enter the concussion protocol this season. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick did not miss a game after going into the protocol following a loss to Cleveland last month. Safety Terrell Edmunds missed one game after getting hurt against the Jets.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace sat out last week after sustaining concussions against Buffalo. Tomlin indicated both players could possibly be available on Sunday night.



