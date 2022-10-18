Tickets for the inaugural Fenway Bowl will go on sale Thursday

Tickets for the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at fenwaybowl.com, Fenway Sports Group announced Tuesday.

The game, a production of Fenway Sports Management and ESPN Events, is scheduled for Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at the ballpark. The game will feature teams from the American Athletic Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Fenway Bowl was slated to debut in 2020 but was canceled because of the pandemic. Last year’s matchup between SMU and Virginia also was canceled three days prior to the game after a COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia’s program.