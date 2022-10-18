fb-pixel Skip to main content
Toronto’s Lorenzo Insigne sets MLS record with $14 million salary

By Associated PressUpdated October 18, 2022, 46 minutes ago
Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne scored six goals in 11 matches.Cole Burston/Associated Press

BETHESDA, Md. — Toronto winger Lorenzo Insigne set a Major League Soccer record with $14 million salary when he joined the team from Napoli last summer, according to the league’s players’ association.

Insigne, who scored six goals in 11 matches, took over as the highest-paid player from Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who has a base salary of $7.35 million and total compensation of $8.153 million.

Before this year, the high was Zlatan Ibrahimović's $7.2 million with the LA Galaxy in 2019.

Toronto also signed forward Federico Bernardeschi from Juventus. He has a $3.125 million salary and $6.256 million in total compensation.

LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez dropped to third overall at $6 million in salary and $7.443 million in total compensation, followed by Bernardeschi and Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín with $5.1 million base and $5.793 million in total compensation.

Higuaín announced his retirement and played what he said was his final match on Monday.


