Toronto’s Lorenzo Insigne sets MLS record with $14 million salary

BETHESDA, Md. — Toronto winger Lorenzo Insigne set a Major League Soccer record with $14 million salary when he joined the team from Napoli last summer, according to the league’s players’ association.

Insigne, who scored six goals in 11 matches, took over as the highest-paid player from Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who has a base salary of $7.35 million and total compensation of $8.153 million.

Before this year, the high was Zlatan Ibrahimović's $7.2 million with the LA Galaxy in 2019.