Toronto’s Lorenzo Insigne sets MLS record with $14 million salary

BETHESDA, Md. — Toronto winger Lorenzo Insigne set a Major League Soccer record with $14 million salary when he joined the team from Napoli last summer, according to the league’s players’ association.
Insigne, who scored six goals in 11 matches, took over as the highest-paid player from Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who has a base salary of $7.35 million and total compensation of $8.153 million.
Before this year, the high was Zlatan Ibrahimović's $7.2 million with the LA Galaxy in 2019.
Toronto also signed forward Federico Bernardeschi from Juventus. He has a $3.125 million salary and $6.256 million in total compensation.
LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez dropped to third overall at $6 million in salary and $7.443 million in total compensation, followed by Bernardeschi and Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín with $5.1 million base and $5.793 million in total compensation.
Higuaín announced his retirement and played what he said was his final match on Monday.