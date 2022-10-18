Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks hurts knee in collision, exits ALDS finale

Both players were chasing Steven Kwan’s shallow pop fly near the left-field line when they banged into each other. The ball appeared to glance off the glove of each fielder before falling for a single that put runners at first and second with one out in the third inning.

Hicks was headed to the hospital for an MRI, the Yankees said.

Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks exited Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera.

Obviously shaken up, Hicks stayed down for a few moments and was checked by an athletic trainer and New York manager Aaron Boone.

Hicks walked around slowly a bit before limping off the field.

“Having a hard time moving around out there,” Boone said in a television interview during the game.

Hicks was replaced in left by Marwin Gonzalez, who assumed Hicks’ No. 9 spot in the batting order.

Cabrera appeared to be fine and remained in the game.

Kwan’s single led to a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by José Ramírez that shaved New York’s lead to 4-1 in the decisive game of the playoff series.

The winner travels to Houston for the best-of-seven ALCS beginning Wednesday night.

Robertson back on Phillies roster for NLCS vs. Padres

Reliever David Robertson has been added to the Philadelphia Phillies’ 26-man roster ahead of Tuesday night’s NLCS opener against San Diego after missing the NLDS against Atlanta with a strained right calf.

Robertson, who went 4-3 with a 2.40 ERA in 58 games in the regular season, was hurt while celebrating a home run by Bryce Harper in Game 2 of the wild card series against St. Louis.

Robertson takes Nick Nelson’s roster spot. Robertson threw a bullpen Monday and did other drills at Petco Park.

The Padres kept the same roster they used in eliminating the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

Dodgers’ Friedman: No clear-cut answer for playoff flop

Andrew Friedman is still trying to make sense of how things went so wrong for the Los Angeles Dodgers this October.

The Dodgers president of baseball operations is digesting one of the worst -- if not the worst -- collapse in team postseason history. After posting a franchise-record 111 wins and making their 10th consecutive playoff appearance, they lost 3-1 in the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, a team they beat 14-5 in the regular season.

During the NLDS, the Dodgers had an 0-for-20 stretch with runners in scoring position.

“The last three days have been incredibly difficult, and I’m not sure exactly when that’s going to dissipate,” Friedman said Tuesday.

“I think it’s natural to go back and think through it. Obviously, everyone wants a clear-cut answer,” he said. “If you’re able to boil it down in its simplest form, in the regular season, we led baseball in every statistical category with runners in scoring position. In this series we were not good … the question is, is it baseball or are there things we can do to improve on that?”

Friedman will spend the offseason searching for the answer.

Friedman confirmed manager Dave Roberts will return next year. Roberts signed a three-year extension earlier this year.

“Expectations here are incredibly high and that’s awesome,” Friedman said. “I love how passionate our fans are. Those expectations are shared by everyone that works here, in the front office, the coaches room, Dave, our players. I personally don’t think the criticism Dave has received has been fair. I think it’s human nature to want to point the finger at someone. I feel this was an organizational failure in the postseason.”

Advertisement

He also confirmed the Dodgers want free agent and longtime star Clayton Kershaw to return.

“Nothing has changed,” Friedman said. “My strong hope is that Clayton Kershaw is pitching here next year, but like I said last year, for him to take the time to put his head together with Ellen and figure out what makes the most sense for their family is what we’ll afford them the time to do.”

Justin Turner resurrected his career with the Dodgers and became one of the best hitters in baseball, but it’s unclear if the Dodgers will pick up his $16 million option for 2023.

“Those are all personnel things that we’ll spend more time on,” Friedman said. “He’s been a huge part of our success. Been right in the thick of everything as long as I’ve been here. Answering definitively about what next year’s team is going to look like right now is really difficult. We’re going to take time and meet as a group to get into those things.”