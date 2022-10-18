Zach Pelzar (1-under-par 71) helps Weston roll by an 18-stroke margin in the MIAA Div. 3 North golf sectional

On Tuesday, Weston rolled to the MIAA Division 3 North title at Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown, recording an 18-stroke victory over Triton, 314-332. Those two, along with Georgetown, which calls Black Swan its home course, will advance to Tuesday’s D3 state final at The Ledges Club in South Hadley.

The Wildcats have won 13 sectional titles since her hire in 2003. O’Brien has stayed consistent in her approach, incorporating an unrelenting match-by-match approach knowing the day-by-day process will take care of itself once sectionals rolls around.

Every year, on the first day of the preseason, Weston coach Mary O’Brien is asked the same question by her players: when are sectionals?

“For my players, the expectation is that we’re going to be there at the end,” said O’Brien, whose program has advanced to state final every year since 2004.

“It’s exciting. I know that my seniors are incredibly happy to be holding the sectional trophy.”

Weston junior Zach Pelzar paced the Wildcats with a 1-under-par 71, winning the individual title by five strokes. Georgetown senior Logan Corriveau (76) finished second and Triton senior Ricky Gardella (78) placed third.

Pelzar netted five birdies, including four on the back nine, highlighted by a daring approach on the 509-yard, par-4 18th. Facing a daunting dogleg to the right off the tee, Pelzar launched a drive over the trees, cutting the dogleg. Pelzar found the low side of the green on his approach, pouring a 6-iron from 210 yards out before holing out in two putts.

“I hit the ball pretty well, didn’t make too many mistakes, and kept it simple,” said Pelzar. “I hit a bunch of greens. My putting kind of struggled, but I was able to make up for it with ball striking.”

He was joined by seniors JP Noone (79) and Finn Maher (81), and sophomore Rob Morsilli (83) in leading the Wildcats to their first sectional title in three years. Even after Pelzar was showered with water by Morsilli after the round’s conclusion in a momentary celebration, the Wildcats look forward to next week’s state championship.

“It’s an honor, it’s awesome,” said Pelzar. “I love this tournament every year, it’s great. So happy to win it, but next week is the real deal.”

“That’s the ultimate goal, this is just the first step. “Hopefully we can keep it rolling.”

Division 2 North

Aidan LeBlanc carded a 2-under 68 to earn medalist honors and lead Beverly High to victory in the Div. 2North sectional at Robert T. Lynch GC in Brookline. Beverly posted a total score of 297 to cruise past runner-up Melrose (316) and third-place Masconomet (321).

“It was a pretty good start to the round for me,” said LeBlanc, who birdied his first two holes from 10 feet. “I had some confidence at that point in the round and it just kept flowing through.”

LeBlanc finished five strokes ahead of runner-up Danny McGahan of Woburn (73) and credited mental toughness and clutch putts for his success.

“On the sixth hole, a par 5, I was in a bunker and had a really good sand shot, then I made the putt from around 12 feet for birdie,” he said. “It was a big momentum changer… Whenever stuff goes bad, you just got to keep going and think positive.”

Beverly, as a result, earned a berth in the Div. 2 state tournament Tuesday at Maplegate Country Club in Bellingham.

Division 2 South

Bishop Stang is the defending state champion. But when longtime coach Tom Kennedy looked at the leaderboard at Easton Country Club and saw “290″ next to Stang, “I can’t remember seeing a score that low,” he said. “It’s a pretty remarkable score.”

With junior cocaptain Matt Costello carding a 2-under-par-69 for medalist honors, that score resulted in a 13-stroke victory over runner-up Duxbury (303). Old Rochester (306) finished third, all three teams headed to the state final at Maplegate CC.

Sophomore Matt Oliveira carded an even-par 72, and junior Nathaniel Mello notched a 3-over 74 in his first postseason tournament.

“We’re a very deep team, that’s for sure,” said Kennedy. “It’s been a year where in the regular season it wasn’t always the same guys putting up the real low scores . . . you didn’t know who was going to step up and shoot a low score.”

Division 2 Central

At Maplegate Country Club in Bellingham, Billerica (310) and Concord-Carlisle (310) shared team honors, with Westwood (323) placing third. Billerica’s Jeff Babineau (1-over 73) was the medalist, and teammate Beau Courteman (75) and Concord-Carlisle’s Tom Murdough (75) tied for second.

Division 3 Central

Dover-Sherborn earned a shot to defend its 2021 championship after winning the Central title by 20 strokes over runner-up Hopedale, 302-322, at Blissful Meadows GC in Uxbridge. Blackstone Valley Tech (331) was third, and Ayer-Shirley (333) edged out Shawsheen (333) for the fourth on the score of its sixth golfer.

With an even-par 72, junior Sean Scannell was one of five Raiders to shoot 79 or better, joined by senior Ben Schroeder (75), freshman Charlie Potter (76), and juniors Tim Hill (79), and Mason Melichondia (79).

“I am real proud of this kids, being a team in an individual sport,” said D-S coach Jon Kirby.

To prepare for the sectional, Dover-Sherborn played a number of practice rounds at Blissful Meadows. The Raiders have also played The Ledges in South Hadley, the site for Tuesday’s state final.

“Preparation, it matters,” said Kirby. “[Before the sectional], I told the kids, ‘We are going back to the finals.’ We’re pretty focused on giving it a shot.”

Craig Larson of the Globe staff and correspondent Khalin Kapoor contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.