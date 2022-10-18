Helicopter carrying Hindu pilgrims crashes in India, kills 7

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A helicopter bringing Hindu pilgrims from a popular temple site in the Indian Himalayas crashed Tuesday in foggy weather, an official said, killing all six passengers and one pilot on board.

C. Ravishankar, a top Uttarakhand state aviation official, said the helicopter caught fire and broke into pieces after hitting the ground. He said poor visibility in foggy weather appears to have caused the crash, and an inquiry has been ordered.