‘Decision to Leave’: It’s definitely love, but was it murder that brought them together?

Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) is a very dedicated police detective. We’re told that he’s the youngest officer ever to be named inspector. He’s so dedicated he spends the work week in a different city from where his wife lives. He doesn’t commute to the job. He commutes to their apartment. She’s a scientific researcher, which makes her an investigator of a different sort. Their having parallel occupations typifies the sort of chiming — visual and emotional as well as thematic — that Park employs throughout. Have you ever noticed the similarity between handcuffs and rings, in function as well as shape, and how, when not in use, they enclose a void? Park has.

“Decision to Leave” is one of those titles that seem straightforward enough, but on closer inspection questions emerge. Whose decision? Leave what — or where — or whom? There being so many questions is apt, since the Korean director Park Chan-wook’s film is a mystery twice over: of the police-procedural sort and the heart-has-its-reasons sort.

Hae-joon’s stolid, workaday manner conceals an obsessive personality. It’s open to debate whether he assigns himself to overnight stakeouts because he’s an insomniac or because he can’t stop working. “You need murders and violence in order to be happy,” his wife tells him. She’s not wrong. That stolidity also conceals a lyrical streak, a romanticism, which clashes with, rather than parallels, his wife’s scientific nature.

“Decision” begins with the ongoing investigation of a murder, only to shift abruptly to a possible homicide that’s just occurred. This shifting is confusing as well as exciting. That confusion has a larger purpose: Park is preparing viewers for the various elisions, switches, and misdirections that will be coming their way throughout the movie.

An experienced climber has fallen off a butte. Or did he commit suicide? Or was he pushed? Suspicion falls on his much younger, very attractive widow, Seo-rae (Tang Wei). The fact that she’s a Chinese immigrant, and he was an immigration official, further clouds the situation.

You don’t need to have taken Thriller Plots 101 to see where all this might be heading. Even if you have, that doesn’t really affect the viewing experience. What interests Park is character, its complexity, perhaps even its inexplicability — and the challenge of rendering all of that visually.

Park (“Oldboy,” 2003; “Thirst,” 2009) is a renowned stylist. Here he marries style to substance. “Decision” is very confident filmmaking, and viewers can see — literally see — why Park won best director at Cannes last May. He delights in visual trickeration: zooms; overhead shots; flashy, even operatic camera angles; reflections; multiple screens; the use of mist and snow and ash as softening elements within the frame. Several times he even shows Hae-joon fantasizing himself into a scene involving someone else. It’s daring visually, but makes perfect sense conceptually.

Although that’s a lot of trickeration, it rarely feels mannered. That’s for two reasons: the assurance of Park’s filmmaking and how it serves a very practical purpose, representing the uncertainties and confusions of the chief characters. As noted, this isn’t style for style’s sake. It’s style in the service of story — and character.

“Decision” has real velocity without in any way feeling hectic or rushed. That’s partly owing to Park Hae-il. He anchors the film with his hangdog look and gives a performance of great subtlety. For all that Hae-joon looks so consistently impassive, Park lets us sense the increasing churn he contains within. Tang’s performance is something of a cipher, but that befits her character. Seo-rae’s being Chinese is more than just a plot element, important as that is. It also sets her apart in Korean society and makes her hard for the other characters to read.

About 75 minutes in, “Decision” makes a big shift. It becomes more overt and less opaque. This is detrimental. Worse, coincidence rears its ungainly head. Still, what a suspicious cop might describe as coincidence an ambitious artist would prefer to call fate. Either way, Park’s ability at the movie’s end to balance closure for one character and indeterminacy for another may be the most striking thing in a quietly striking film. “Decision” is South Korea’s official entrant for this year’s best international feature Oscar. Don’t be surprised to find it among the nominees.

DECISION TO LEAVE

Directed by Park Chan-wook. Written by Park and Seeo-kyeong Jeong. Starring Park Hae-il, Tang Wei, Jung Yi-seo. At Boston Common, Coolidge Corner, Kendall Square. 138 minutes. Unrated (as PG-13: sexuality, mild violence and gore). In Korean and Chinese, with subtitles.

