‘The School for Good and Evil’: Imagine Hogwarts minus the magic — or, better yet, don’t

The only thing worse than loud and tedious is loud, long , and tedious. Well, actually, there are many things worse than loud, long, and tedious, but most of them involve criminal acts and/or the seven deadly sins . Neither of those tend to show up streaming on Netflix.

OK, there’s “Dahmer,” but let’s not go there.

“The School for Good and Evil,” an adaptation of Soman Chainani’s series of “Harry Potter” knockoffs, is definitely all lemons on the loud/long/tedious slot machine. The problem is, because it has such a starry cast, viewers might think it worth a try when it shows up at the top of their Netflix queue. “School” starts streaming Oct. 19.

Faculty at this particular institution of supernatural learning include Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, and Laurence Fishburne. Cate Blanchett isn’t a faculty member, but she does provide the voice of a quill pen that scribbles away in the headmaster’s office. All are pretty much wasted, though Theron does get off the movie’s one funny line, reminding a student, “Sophie, you’re not allowed to kill anyone until after graduation.”

Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and her best friend, Agatha (Sofia Wylie), have been magically transported to the school from an 18th-century-looking village where the local bookseller is played by Patti LuPone (speaking of wasted star power). Sophie thinks she’s been assigned to the wrong half of the school. Agatha doesn’t want to be at the school, period. Smart kid, Agatha.

Sophia Anne Caruso, left, and Sofia Wylie in "The School for Good and Evil."

The school is a sort of finishing-school version of Hogwarts. The students are in their late teens and dress as though they’re auditioning for the next season of “Bridgerton.” They’re there to learn various tricks of the supernatural trade. Nevers are on the evil half of campus, Evers on the good half. Theron runs the evil operation, Washington the good, and both answer to Fishburne.

The school was founded by a set of twins, one of whom was good and the other was . . . oh, you know. That one, Rafal (Kit Young) is the Voldemort-equivalent here, though a lot cuter. “I prefer chaos,” he announces in a confusing introductory sequence, and “blood magic.” Consider yourself warned. A more pertinent warning is how lavishly, and confusingly, the sequence lays on the CGI. It will be like that throughout the movie. Director Paul Feig has come a long way from “Bridesmaids” (2011) but it’s not necessarily to a place an audience would want to go. Overly busy yet consistently inert is not a good combination.

Sophia Anne Caruso in "The School for Good and Evil."

Feig had a hand in the script. “School” is endlessly talky, with dialogue that has the consistency of melted licorice (red or black, your choice). The one thing to be said for Theodore Shapiro’s muscularly egregious score is that the music makes it marginally easier to miss what the characters are saying.

Many bases get touched: humor, horror, fantasy, even dress-up. The flounciness of the get-ups worn by the female Evers has to be seen to be disbelieved. Ditto their consistently “Mean Girls” behavior.

Sofia Wylie in "The School for Good and Evil."

As Don Aucoin has pointed out in these pages, we are living in a golden age of youth actors. As an example just look elsewhere on Netflix. The most recent season of “Stranger Things” boasted top-flight work from Milly Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, and Maya Hawke. Alas, “School” is an exception that proves the rule. Not just Wylie and Caruso but pretty much all the young actors here must own a lot of crypto, since they certainly have nothing to do with any gold standard. The one exception is Ally Cubb. He gives Gregor, a feckless Ever, a sweetness and charm otherwise absent throughout.

Perhaps the others will do better next time. That there will be a next time we are left in no doubt. The ending of “School” explicitly sets up a sequel. So, yes, there is something worse than tedious, long, and loud. That would be tedious, long, loud, and recurring.

★½

THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL

Directed by Paul Feig. Written by Feig and David Magee; based on the novel by Soman Chainani. Starring Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne, Cate Blanchett. Streaming on Netflix. 147 minutes. PG-13 (violence and action, some frightening images)





