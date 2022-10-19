Six revelations from Paul Newman’s posthumously published memoir

An image from Paul Newman's posthumously published "The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir."

Between World War II-era basic training in Newport, R.I., , interning at a Plymouth theater, vacationing on Cape Cod, and his decades living in Westport, Conn., Paul Newman’s posthumously published memoir “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir,” features plenty of New England.

There’s sex, beer, race cars, and antics — but at its heart, the book reads like a private therapy session.

Newman died in Westport in 2008, at age 83.

Between 1986 and 1991, the Oscar-winner/philanthropist started a memoir project with his friend, screenwriter Stewart Stern. Stern would compile an oral history, interviewing Newman and his inner-circle. “The only stipulation was that anyone who spoke on the record had to be completely honest,” according to the publisher’s description.

Advertisement

The result finally hit shelves Oct. 18, culled from some 14,000 pages of transcribed interviews.

Here are six revelations from Newman’s memoir:

1. He had an unhappy childhood

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The book opens with Newman sitting in his Connecticut home, having “just smoked a joint” as he begins psychoanalyzing his parents and childhood.

He was born in 1925 in Shaker Heights, Ohio, which he called “the standard by which other affluent places measured themselves … we were certainly well-to-do.”

But his upper-middle-class life had its own problems: an unhappy alcoholic father, Arthur, who married his pregnant girlfriend “under duress.” “He became a prisoner… I don’t think his castle pleased him. And I don’t think his family pleased him, either.”

2. College antics led to acting

After the war, Newman enrolled at the all-male Kenyon College where he was a self-proclaimed “chugalug” and “rake.”

“Paul would run around stark naked, sloshed out of his mind. Everybody drank, but he drank more than anybody else,” recalled college pal Bob Connolly.

One night, Newman and his football buddies were “trying to take girls away from” town boys at a club. A fight ensued, Newman’s buddy punched a cop. He and his crew ended up in jail. Newman was kicked off the football team, and “with all this extra time suddenly on my hands [decided] to try out for the theater.”

Advertisement

3. His first marriage was doomed

Newman — who says he grew up late — regretted a naive first marriage to drama student Jackie Witte.

“We were two provincial yokels … I thought that having made that initial contact with a woman, the next thing you did was get married and have lots of kids. I wish someone, a priest or a social worker or a psychiatrist, had just sat the two of us down for a minute and said, ‘Think this out…’”

4. Joanne Woodward transformed him

Everything changed when he met Joanne Woodward. They carried on an affair before they married.

“I went from being not much of a sexual threat to something else entirely … It was the introduction of Joanne and her sexuality into my life,” he said. “Joanne gave birth to a sexual creature … We left a trail of lust all over the place. Hotels and motels and public parks and bathrooms and swimming pools and ocean beaches and rumble seats and Hertz rental cars.”

5. He downplayed his charitable projects

He founded Newman’s Own line and his Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children, among other projects, but shied from calling himself a philanthropist.

Advertisement

“I’ve always questioned my charitable impulses. I don’t know how altruistic they really are. Or how generous, or Christian, or anything, really … What will I suffer when I give away ten million dollars? … The easiest thing I can do, frankly, is to give away money … What’s hard to give is time.”

6. Death was but a dress rehearsal

“I don’t believe in a hereafter. I don’t believe in resurrection,” he said. “But I am convinced that this is only a dress rehearsal. And when I die and they put me in that box down into the ground, someone is going to yell, ‘Cut!’… I actually think I’ll die seven or eight times. It will all turn out to be some kind of joke.”

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.