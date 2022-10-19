This year’s Boston Asian American Film Festival spotlights art as activism and intergenerational conversations

Susan Chinsen, who established and runs the festival, is particularly excited to see audiences back in person because the BAAFF is “really centered around community,” as she put it. Chinsen said she and the rest of the BAAFF staff look for films that, in addition to offering a good story, have a “connection to the Greater Boston Asian American community” and can appeal to film fans of a variety of ages and backgrounds.

The Boston Asian American Film Festival (BAAFF), now in its 14th year, returns to the city in-person for the first time since 2019. This year’s program, running from Oct. 20-23, features 12 in-person film presentations with both live and recorded Q&As. The festival also includes five shorts programs, screening virtually, addressing themes of family, queerness, Asian American history, and more.

One of several films on this year’s program about family dynamics and intergenerational relationships, the festival’s opening night film is “Dealing with Dad” by Tony Huang. It tells the story of siblings dealing with their Dad’s depression and comes with a twist. The dad is “actually nicer depressed than well, and the family wonders if they should even get him better as they struggle to find a solution,” Huang explained in a press release.

Other feature-length films in the lineup include “Dawning,” which grapples with family trauma and abuse, and “A Father’s Son,” about an NYPD detective handling a case that forces him to confront his conflicted relationship with his father.

Chun Siev in "Bad Axe," the Boston Asian American Film Festival's closing night film. Courtesy of Bad Axe

The festival’s “Queer and Here” shorts series, spotlighting films made by and about queer Asian Americans, and screening both virtually and in person this year, is an audience favorite every year, according to Chinsen.

A still from "All I Want Is Everything," from the festival's "Queer and Here" series. Courtesy of All I Want Is Everything

Allie Cuerdo, who directed the “Queer and Here” series short “All I Want is Everything,” described her film as “a coming of age crime drama about a good Asian girl who has gone very bad.” Her protagonist, Alice Kim “battles class, race, family pressure, and becomes a drug dealer in New York City’s underground rave scene,” she said. Cuerdo hopes that by bringing the film to Boston in person, she can “show that there isn’t just one representation of what it means to be queer, what it means to be Asian.”

The four-short series “Boston Chinatown Artivism,” also screening in person and virtually, is the festival’s centerpiece this year. The live event, starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22, will include a Q&A session with all four filmmakers.

“It’s not just art for beauty’s sake or for expression, there really is this idea of needing to tell these stories,” Chinsen said of the decision to make it this year’s centerpiece. Due to the rise in anti-Asian hate during the pandemic and “a virtual world where we haven’t been able to get together,” she added, “I think it’s a year where we need a lot of healing.”

The festival closes with “Bad Axe,” a documentary Chinsen is particularly excited about. “I felt like it captured in a time capsule so many storylines and issues that were affecting the Asian American community during COVID,” she said. ”Bad Axe” follows the filmmaker’s own family, including his father, Chun, who’s dealing with scars from the Cambodian Killing Fields. It depicts the family’s struggle to keep their restaurant open during the pandemic, and tensions between parents and children over how to respond to the Black Lives Matter movement. Both the filmmaker, David Siev, and his parents, Rachel and Chun Siev, will be in Boston for an in-person Q&A.

“I want the rest of the younger generation that are born here in this country, as Cambodian Americans, to understand that how their parents feel and how they feel is not always the same,” said Chun.

“Something that got lost a lot during 2020 is just being able to have productive conversation and productive dialogue,” David Siev added. “What I hope this film will do is engage people to communicate and have the courage to have these conversations, because that’s the first step to change.”

The Boston Asian American Film Festival runs Oct. 20-23. In-person events will be held at the Emerson Paramount Center with the exception of opening night programming, which will be held at the Brattle Theatre. Tickets are available at artsemerson.org or the Paramount Center Box Office (open Thursday through Saturday from noon - 6 p.m.) and range from $10-$15. A pass to watch all shorts programs is $40 and an all-access festival pass is $150; both are available at baaff.org.

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford.