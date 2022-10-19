‘Ticket to Paradise’: Would you want a seaweed farmer for a son-in-law?

This is all very nice, but maybe too much so. “Ticket” is automatic-pilot smooth and formulaic familiar. It’s a romantic comedy, yes, and a star vehicle. But the category it most belongs to is airline movie — as in, a pleasure to watch in flight but less so on the ground.

Any movie where George Clooney gets to wear a tuxedo can’t be all bad. And even if only briefly, he does wear one in “Ticket to Paradise.” The romantic comedy reunites Clooney with Julia Roberts, from their “Ocean’s” days. The pair’s visible pleasure in each other’s company — even as their characters spend most of the movie detesting each other — is easy to share. Much of the movie’s set in Bali, with lots of beautiful scenery. There are eight or nine good laughs.

Ol Parker, who directed, knows his way around inviting if unchallenging movies. He wrote the script for the two “Exotic Marigold Hotel” movies (2011, 2015) and wrote and directed “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (2018).

Clooney plays David, a high-powered architect, who’s long divorced from Georgia, a high-powered gallery owner. “The worst 19 years of my life,” she says. “We were only married five years,” he corrects her. “I’m counting the recovery,” she replies.

The one thing David and Georgia agree on is their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever). They both adore her. Lily and her best friend, Wren (Billie Lourd), celebrate graduating from college by taking a trip to, yes, Bali. There Lily meets an extremely good-looking seaweed farmer, Gede (Maxime Bouttier). Don’t laugh. One of his customers is Whole Foods.

Wedding bells will soon ring — though not if Lily’s parents can help it. Now they have another thing they can agree on. Breaking up is hard to do? Not if David and Georgia can help it, and they hop on the first plane to Bali.

Amid all the familiarity, there are two oddities. One is how “Ticket” is sort of like “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018) turned inside out. Both feature an attractive young couple from differing backgrounds, with one family opposing the wedding. Only here this is mostly told from the point of view of the opposed family: Call it “Crazy Rich Americans.” Speaking of which: What isn’t odd but sadly predictable is the surely unintentional — but no less unmistakable — vibe of rich Westerners oohing and aahing over colorful local customs while the audience oohs and aahs over their five-star accommodations.

The other oddity is owing to Clooney’s star power. He’s so appealing that you almost don’t notice what a jerk David is. Where Georgia, for example, tells Gede to use her first name, David says to call him “Mr. Cotton.” In a weird way, “Ticket” would be a better movie — if perhaps less entertaining — if an actor who wasn’t so preposterously personable played David. There’s a reason a movie star is a movie star, and sometimes that can be counterproductive.

There’s much more that could be mentioned: swimming with dolphins (silly); playing the Indonesian equivalent of beer pong (really silly); Georgia’s French boyfriend (vraiment ridicule); David and Georgia embarrassing Lily with their efforts on the dance floor (really, really silly); the fabulousness of Georgia’s sunglasses (nothing silly about that whatsoever).

Outtakes accompany the first minute or two of closing credits. They’re silliness of a different, happier sort. Clearly, the participants had a lot of fun making this movie. For them, “Ticket to Paradise” was round trip. For the rest of us, it’s mostly just one way.

★★

TICKET TO PARADISE

Directed by Ol Parker. Written by Parker and Daniel Pipski. Starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Billie Lourd. At Boston theaters, suburbs. 104 minutes. PG-13

