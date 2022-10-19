On tour, banjo wiz Tony Trischka is rolling with Earl Scruggs’s plucky numbers

Trischka has turned that fascination into a touring vehicle he calls the “Deep Dive Earl Scruggs Show,” which comes to the Belleville Roots Music series in Newburyport on Saturday. Inevitably the set features lots of the music Scruggs made with “the father of bluegrass,” Bill Monroe, as well as Flatt & Scruggs, the duo Scruggs and guitarist Lester Flatt started after they left Monroe’s band. But Scruggs’s innovative banjo style started long before he was hired by Monroe.

“It’s rare that one man defines a whole style,” says Trischka. “Some say that Charlie Parker invented be-bop, but what about Dizzy Gillespie? One person defining an entire style the way that Scruggs defines bluegrass banjo is very rare.”

After a lifetime of taking his banjo playing to new places, Tony Trischka is going back to the source of bluegrass banjo as we know it: Earl Scruggs.

“Earl’s father died when he was 4, and he had his father’s banjo,” says Trischka. “By the time he was 10, he was playing what would be considered the old-time style, where you use the thumb and index finger to pluck out notes. He told me one time that one day suddenly that third finger got in there and the rolls, finger patterns, and sound all smoothed out.” Scruggs may not have been the first banjo player to use three fingers, but the sound would forever be known as Scruggs style, or as one Grand Ole Opry announcer said when introducing Monroe and Scruggs, “that fancy banjo.”

Flatt and Scruggs’s tenure with Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys lasted only three years. Defending the reaction of the famously taciturn Monroe, who refused to talk to either Flatt or Scruggs for the next 20 years, Trischka says “I’d also be miffed if I had Flatt and Scruggs in my band and they left.”

On their own, the duo hit Hollywood paydirt with “The Ballad of Jed Clampett,” the theme from “The Beverly Hillbillies,” and continued the streak when their “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” was featured prominently in the 1967 film “Bonnie and Clyde.”

Even before Flatt & Scruggs splintered in 1969, Scruggs had become known as a maverick in conservative Nashville. He played with Bob Dylan and the Byrds and publicly opposed the Vietnam War. At Scruggs’s behest, the duo covered ‘60s anthems like “Universal Soldier” and “Rainy Day Women #12 and 35.” Going solo, he started the country/rock-leaning Earl Scruggs Revue with his sons.

Right up until his 2012 death at the age of 88, Scruggs eagerly collaborated with the bluegrass musicians he’d inspired. He appeared on Trischka’s 2007 “Double Banjo Bluegrass Spectacular” album. Scruggs and Trischka were filmed as part of a trio that also included Trischka’s protégé Béla Fleck. And Scruggs would spend hours informally jamming with another string- music maverick, John Hartford. Private tapes of those home sessions found their way to Trischka, and he’ll be playing some of the songs in his Scruggs show.

“There were all these songs Earl had never recorded, and interesting variations in his playing. I started transcribing his playing on these tapes. It made me go even deeper into Earl’s playing than I’d even gone before, and it really helped inspire this show,” says Trischka.

Trischka first broke through as a major figure in the modern banjo movement when he was a member of ‘70s bands Country Cooking and Breakfast Special. While onstage he’s known for his inventive improvisations, Trischka says he’s benefitted from doing note-for-note transcriptions of Scruggs’s playing. “It may seem like the opposite of improvisation, but after doing it I’ve seen some of the things he did coming out in my own playing. It feels like I have Earl in my fingers. And I teach those things he did to my students, so now we’re all enjoying the fruits of Earl’s labors.”

As someone who “gets bored easily,” Trischka continues to juggle a wide variety of projects. He’s recently scored music for Emily Dickinson poems, and he’s taken part in Breakfast Special reunions with original members Andy Statman and Kenny Kosek along with stellar singer/guitarist Michael Daves, who is also part of the Scruggs tribute band. He’s got another new band called Robot Plane, which features mandolin hotshot Jacob Jolliff, and a duo with old-time music master Bruce Molsky. And Trischka will appear at Club Passim along with Tim Eriksen for their “Of a Winter’s Night” holiday show on Dec. 3.

Trischka hasn’t decided if his Scruggs tribute band will record. “I wouldn’t try to replicate, say, playing Earl’s version of ‘Salty Dog’ because you couldn’t top what he’s done. For now it’s a fun thing to tour around with. I wouldn’t exist without Earl Scruggs. I can’t imagine what my life would have been like if not for that shy kid from North Carolina who influenced hundreds of thousands of people.”

TONY TRISCHKA’S DEEP DIVE EARL SCRUGGS SHOW

Featuring Michael Daves, Maddie Witler, Brittany Haas, and Jared Engell. Presented by Belleville Roots Music Series, Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport. Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. $35 (adults), $10 (18 and under). BellevilleRoots.org