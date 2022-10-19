Upcoming PBS tribute has early Joni Mitchell catalog covered

Mitchell fans have been having a heyday in the past few years. Her brain aneurysm in 2015 triggered a rush of appreciation — because you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s (almost) gone.

PBS is going to offer up a very PBS tribute to Joni Mitchell with the second episode of its new Friday night series, “Next at Kennedy Center.” Called “A Joni Mitchell Songbook,” the hour will premiere on Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. (locally on GBH 2), and it will include musicians covering her songs and giving interviews about her career.

She has been getting out more, showing up at concerts and bookstores and restaurants, and she famously performed for the first time in some 20 years at this past summer’s Newport Folk Festival. Mitchell has also been releasing remastered versions of her albums and previously unreleased archival recordings.

There have been a number of concerts to honor her and her work, including “Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration” in 2018, which featured performances by James Taylor, Los Lobos, Chaka Khan, Graham Nash, Kris Kristofferson, and Emmylou Harris.

The performers on the upcoming PBS tribute will include Renée Fleming, Lalah Hathaway, Jimmie Herrod, Raul Midón, and Aoife O’Donovan, and they will be accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra led by Vince Mendoza. The song list will primarily revolve around Mitchell’s early material, such as “A Case of You,” “Woodstock,” “River,” and, of course, “Both Sides Now.”

By the way, the premiere episode of “Next at the Kennedy Center,” which aired last Friday, was a tribute to Charles Mingus.

