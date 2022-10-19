Baker administration provides paid internships to 10,000 high school students

The Baker administration on Wednesday announced that it has achieved its goal of providing science and math-based paid internships to 10,000 high school students this year. State officials made the announcement at IBM in Cambridge, as part of their celebration of the fifth annual STEM Week to highlight the importance of science and math education in the state. Crossing the 10,000 barrier was made possible by a new $4 million internship launched in the spring that subsidized 2,300 internships for high schoolers this year. IBM is just one example of a participating company; the software firm is sponsoring cybersecurity learning projects for about 500 high school students in Massachusetts and other states. Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, co-chair of the state’s STEM Advisory Council, said the state’s MassHire office helped companies screen and hire high school students for many of these internships. She said they play a crucial role in helping to diversify workforces, open up career opportunities, and keep Massachusetts competitive in the hunt for talent. “If you get high school students engaged in a workplace experience,” Polito said, “the likelihood of them staying connected to that employer and the commonwealth is much greater.” — JON CHESTO

HOME BUILDING

New home construction down in September

New US home construction declined in September and permit applications for single-family dwellings fell, adding to evidence that the highest mortgage rates in two decades are sapping demand and discouraging new builds. Residential starts decreased 8.1 percent last month to a 1.44 million annualized rate, according to government data released Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1.46 million pace. Homebuilder sentiment has declined every month this year and is now at the worst level since the early days of the pandemic, according to data released Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Germany to spend billions expanding EV charging network

BERLIN — Germany wants to massively expand the country’s charging network for electric cars, spending 6.3 billion euros ($6.17 billion) over the next three years as it expects more and more drivers to turn away from combustion cars to more climate-friendly vehicles. The country’s transportation minister on Wednesday presented a “master plan” for improving the charging infrastructure that had been passed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ cabinet earlier in the day. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

Skies are very friendly for United

United Airlines sees profit well above Wall Street’s estimates in the final quarter of the year with travel demand remaining strong, giving shares a lift and easing concerns over high costs and economic volatility. Earnings will be $2 to $2.25 a share in the period, United said, resuming a quarterly profit forecast that it had suspended early in the pandemic. Analysts projected 96 cents on average, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The carrier joined rival Delta with a robust fourth-quarter outlook as the industry tries to steady itself following an uneven summer travel season. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

Bank of Ireland to provide leave for menopausal women

Bank of Ireland is introducing leave for women going through menopause, as momentum picks up among some employers in Europe to prevent women dropping out of the workplace. The bank said its new policy includes up to 10 days of paid leave for employees who are experiencing sickness related to menopause, according to a statement Wednesday. In the UK, one in 10 women quit a job because of their symptoms, according to a report this year by the Fawcett Society, a charity. In financial services, as many as a quarter of women experiencing menopause said they were more likely to leave the workforce, research last year from the Standard Chartered Bank and the Financial Services Skills Commission showed. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Netflix added new customers in third quarter

Netflix is growing again, and Hollywood can breathe a sigh of relief. The streaming leader added 2.41 million customers in the third quarter, exceeding internal forecasts as well as expectations on Wall Street. Netflix grew in all regions of the world and said in a shareholder letter on Tuesday that it expects to sign up another 4.5 million globally this period. Although Netflix isn’t growing as quickly as it was a couple years ago, the world’s most popular TV network is back on a positive trajectory. More customers are signing up than earlier in the year, the company said Tuesday. That’s good news for investors in Netflix and its peers who suffered steep stock-market losses earlier in the year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MARIJUANA

Pot to be sold at gas stations in Florida

Weed is coming to US gas stations. Circle K, the global convenience-store chain, signed a deal with Green Thumb Industries, one of the largest US cannabis producers, to sell licensed marijuana at its Florida gasoline retailers. The partnership will begin next year with 10 of the company’s 600 locations in the state, Green Thumb said. The deal is a global first, given that legal marijuana has so far been sold only in stand-alone dispensaries in the United States and within pharmacies in countries such as Uruguay and Germany. By selling marijuana, which is still illegal at the federal level, at gas stations where consumers buy staples like snacks and cigarettes, the partnership may help push the drug further into the mainstream. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Floods in Pakistan cost $40 billion in damage

Damage from this summer’s catastrophic flooding in Pakistan is now estimated at $40 billion, as much as 25 percent higher than projections a month ago and another blow to the cash-strapped country. The new estimate was shared in the first meeting of the Pakistan Climate Change Council, the office of the prime minister said in a statement on Wednesday, as the government prepares to present evidence of Pakistan’s vulnerability to natural calamities before the United Nations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Brexit hurt trade for UK and EU, analysis says

Brexit resulted in a “substantial negative impact” for trade in both directions between the European Union and the United Kingdom, according to Ireland’s Economic and Social Research Institute. Trade from the UK to the EU dropped 16 percent while there was a 20 percent decline in trade from the EU to the UK, compared with a no-Brexit scenario, the ESRI said in a working paper published Wednesday. The analysis looked at product-level data on goods trade flows for 2021 — the first full year of the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SMARTPHONES

Sales of smartphones worst since 2014

The global smartphone market had its worst third quarter since 2014 as economic headwinds pushed consumers to delay discretionary purchases like personal electronics. Shipments of smartphones around the world fell 9 percent in the three months that ended in September, extending a decline that’s lasted the entirety of 2022, according to market research firm Canalys. The downward trend in demand is likely to continue for a further nine months, Canalys added. Interest rate hikes and rising energy prices have dampened consumer appetites this year, with China’s economic slowdown and COVID-19 lockdowns playing a key role in sapping momentum for smartphone sales. — BLOOMBERG NEWS