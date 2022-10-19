The economy’s a good story to tell, the Celtics open their season, and an unexpected visitor

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has a remarkable tip for those who are suffering from fall allergies: If pollen counts are high, don’t go outside. Mind blown.

The Celtics open their season against the 76ers at the Garden at 7:30 tonight (TNT), and Globe columnist Gary Washburn says we'll start to see how the one-year suspension of coach Ime Udoka and the leadership of interim coach Joe Mazzulla will affect the players.

Beat writer Adam Himmelsbach, who says the Celts are favored to win the NBA title, has a player-by-player roster evaluation. BTW, the special "City Edition" uniforms the players will wear tonight -- and for 10 other games this season -- are a homage to the late Bill Russell and his 11 Celtics championships.



The 3-0 Bruins are in Ottowa to take on the Senators.

I’m curious: Is anyone seeing TV commercials where you live that are touting the Democratic agenda and the strength of the economy?

I don’t expect to see them here in blue Massachusetts, but I don’t get the feeling that Democrats are really pushing their record of successes as much as Republicans are capitalizing on inflation.

It seems to me that Democrats are solely focused on abortion rights -- which is certainly critical -- and not on pocketbook issues. Yet they have a terrific story to tell.

Here’s what I mean, courtesy of self-described armchair economist David Doney (@David_Charts on Twitter). Doney draws his stats from the Federal Reserve Economic Data (known as FRED) and the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

💲 Jobs: More Americans are working than at any time in history: 153 million. The economy now has half a million more jobs than before the pandemic.The unemployment rate is 3.5 percent, the lowest since 1969.

💲 Wealth: The bottom half of US households have an average real net worth of $67,200, the highest ever. Under Trump, it was just $34,648. (Remember, he gave tax cuts to the wealthy. Biden gave them to the middle and lower class.)Even those in the 50th to 90th percentile are doing better under Biden: a real net worth of $747,010 vs. $699,530 under Trump.

💲 Income: Real wages are higher than before the pandemic and have outpaced inflation. From February of 2020 to last month, wages for production and non-supervisory workers have risen 15.6 percent, while the Consumer Price Index has risen 14.6 percent. If you look at the Core CPI, which eliminates food and energy prices because they are so volatile, the increase is 11.8 percent. So Americans’ purchasing power is greater now than it was in 2019.

💲 The deficit: The annual federal budget deficit is 50 percent lower than last year, and that includes all of the $426 billion in student loan forgiveness. It was $2.8 trillion in fiscal year 2021 and is $1.4 trillion this year, according to CBO estimates.Income is up and spending is down: Revenues are $850 billion (or 21 percent) higher and spending is $548 billion (or 8 percent) lower.

This continues the historical pattern of Democratic administrations being far more fiscally responsible than spendthrift Republicans. Yet the GOP’s screaming about Democratic spending have convinced Americans who don’t read or bother to check facts that it’s the Democrats who spend like crazy. The opposite is true.

💲 The economy: The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) hit an all-time high of $20 trillion in the fourth quarter of last year and currently is $19.9 trillion (in the second quarter of this year). The Atlanta Fed thinks it will grow 2.8 percent in the third quarter.

In fact, Droney reports that the six key indicators that the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) uses to measure the health of the economy were all up from June to September, and four of them have increased since last December.

💲 Energy independence: The US is on track to produce more crude oil than at any point in the Trump administration: 12.6 million barrels a day vs. 12.3 million in 2019.

💲 Health insurance: Biden revived the Obamacare signup campaigns and advertising that Trump eliminated, and now 92 percent of Americans (and more than 98 percent of kids) have health insurance, an all-time high. Before Obamacare, close to 18 percent of Americans had no health insurance.

Look, there’s no doubt that many Americans are worried about the high prices we’re all seeing at the grocery store and the gas pump. But one reason inflation has increased is because demand is outpacing supply. Americans are working, earning money, and spending like crazy. Travel is booming, for example. Pent-up demand is getting un-pent.

The other factor at work is the consolidation of companies into just a handful of major corporations, and the ability of those corporations to jack up prices. Here are some well-known brands and the mega-corporations that own them (these are not complete lists):

Unilever (based in London): Axe, Becel, Ben & Jerry’s, Bertolli, Best Foods, Breyers, Clear, Colman’s, Comfort, Dawn, Degree, Dove, Fudgsicle, Hellmann’s, Klondike, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton (with PepsiCo), Lux, Magnum, Marmite, Persil, Pond’s, Popsicle, Signal, Sir Kensington’s, Sealtest, Skippy, Slimfast, Sunlight, Surf, St. Ives, Talenti, Tresemme, Vaseline.

Procter & Gamble (based in Cincinnati): Always, Bold, Bounce, Bounty, Braun, Cascade, Charmin, Cheer, CoverGirl, Crest, Dash, Dawn, Downy, Duracell, Era, Febreze, Fixodent, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Iams, Ivory, Luvs, Metamucil, Mr. Clean, Olay, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Pepto-Bismol, Prilosec, Safeguard, Scope, Secret, Seven Seas, Swiffer, Tampax, Tide, Vicks, Vidal Sassoon.

Kraft Heinz (headquartered in Chicago and Pittsburgh): A.1. Sauce, Baker’s Chocolate, Boca Burger, Breakstone’s, Capri Sun, Classico, Claussen, Cracker Barrel, Crystal Light, Grey Poupon, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lea & Perrins, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Mio, Miracle Whip, Mr. Yoshida’s, Nancy’s, Ore Ida, Bagel Bites, Original Juice Co., Orlando, Oscar Mayer, P3, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Primal Kitchen, PurePet, Quero, Shake ‘n Bake, Smart Ones, Twisted Ranch, Velveeta, Weight Watchers.

J.M. Smucker Co. (based in Ohio): 1850 Folgers, Café Bustelo, Café Pilon, Dunkin’ K-Cups, Folgers, Medaglia D’Oro, Carnation, Crosse & Blackwell, Dickinson’s, Double Fruit, Eagle Brand, Golden Temple, Jif, Knott’s Berry Farm, Laura Scudder’s, Sahale Snacks, Santa Cruz Organic, Smucker’s Uncrustables, Smucker’s, 9Lives, Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘n Bits, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Milo’s Kitchen, Nature’s Recipe, Pup-Peroni, Rachael Ray Nutrish, Snausages.

PepsiCo (headquartered in New York): 7up, Aquafina, Brisk, Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos, Gatorade, Lay’s, Lipton (with Unilever), Mirinda, Mountain Dew, müller, Naked Juice, Pepsi, Quaker Oats, Ruffles, Sabra, Sierra Mist, Stacy’s, some bottled Starbucks products, Tostitos, Tropicana.

Coca-Cola (based in Atlanta): Coke, Dasani, Fanta, Fresca, Honest Tea, Mello Yellow, Minute Maid, Odwalla, Powerade Zero, Simply Orange, SmartWater, Sprite, Tab, VitaminWater.

Anyway, the Federal Reserve is doing the most effective thing the government can do, which is to raise interest rates to reduce consumer spending and ease demand.

What’s the Republican plan? Well, they’re going to blame federal spending (which if you recall, is down 8 percent so far from last year). But the GOP never let the facts get in the way of bad policy. They’ll use that manufactured crisis -- as well as refuse to raise the debt ceiling -- to try to force Democrats to support cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and other social safety net programs.

(They’re also going to spend a ton of time carrying out their godfather’s revenge, filing articles of impeachment against Biden, Merrick Garland, and Lord knows who else in the administration; carrying out sham investigations into Hunter Biden and his laptop; and pulling the plug on aid to Ukraine because Trump’s BFF Putie doesn’t like it.)

But back to my original question: If you live outside of Massachusetts -- or outside of New England, for that matter -- are you seeing a Democratic campaign touting the administration’s economic achievements? I’ve seen ads about the infrastructure bill, prescription drug prices, etc. But not about the economy.

If done badly, it could backfire with those who are struggling to pay bills. So acknowledge their pain. But point out that a strong economy and fiscal responsibility are helping many people cope with higher prices now and will help tamp down inflation in the near future.



Finally, I have to figure out how to stop birds from flying into the large half-moon window over my slider. This guy ended up stunned on my deck. I moved him onto a paper plate and hid him over by some patio furniture so one of the many hawks that are in this neighborhood couldn’t have an easy meal.

After about 5 minutes he sat up, and then about 20 minutes later, he hopped up on the cushions, gave me a grateful wink, and flew off. Okay, maybe he didn’t wink, but he did look grateful!

By the way, this is an adult male red-bellied woodpecker. Very interesting bug-snatching tongue. And is it just me, or does he have a little Trump hair thing going on?

