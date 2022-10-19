Wait ‘til you read Trump’s letter to the Jan. 6 committee, what the Secret Service knew, another Deshaun Watson accuser, and your captions

Sunrise in Boston was at 6:55 a.m. and sunset will be at 6:03 p.m. for 11 hours and 8 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 76 percent full.

Good day! It’s Friday, Oct. 14, the 287th day of the year. It’s National Dessert Day, which I actually thought was yesterday. And Wednesday. And, um, Tuesday and Monday. I celebrated it last weekend, too. National Dessert Year, I guess.

Hey, sorry for missing Wednesday. I spent it combing through all the caption and Fast-Told Tales submissions. See the captions below; FTT coming in a special edition next week.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that instead of reaching for aspirin or ibuprofen at times of stress (say, whenever you see Lauren Boebert on TV), instead sniff or make a drink out of lemon balm, chamomile, lavender, holy basil, or catnip, although acting like a cat in heat can bring its own set of issues.

What’s it like outside? A cloudy afternoon; high 60s. The weekend will be fairly sunny, same temps.

Advertisement

Hey, sport: The 2-3 Patriots are in Cleveland to take on the 2-3 Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday (on WBZ / CBS). Former Pats QB Jacoby Brissett is the Browns’ starter because Deshaun Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy by sexually assaulting massage therapists. How many massage therapists? Almost too many to count. And yet he’s still an NFL quarterback. More below.

With Mac Jones still looking a bit hobbled at practice, it looks like Bailey Zappe will get another start. And the Globe’s Chad Finn says the Pats may have found their identity. Read his weekly Unconventional Preview here.

The Bruins opened their season with a satisfying win over the Capitals Wednesday; they’ll host Arizona at the Garden on Saturday and Florida on Monday, both at 7 p.m. on NESN. Are the Bs legitimate contenders for the Stanley Cup this season? Here’s what the Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont thinks.

Advertisement

Well, that didn’t take long.

The sightings of orange smoke billowing out of the turrets of Mar-a-Lago after the House Jan. 6 Select Committee voted unanimously yesterday to subpoena Trump apparently were real: This morning Trump fired off a 14-page letter chock full of wild rants and woe-is-me grievances -- as well as lies, of course -- to committee chairman Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi.

We’ve all seen Trump’s twisted tweets and heard his bewildering speeches. But this letter is next-level. I think it’s best if I let you read it for yourselves. The random capitalization is Trump-typical.

I’m including just the 3 1/2-page letter, not the 10-page Appendix containing photos of the crowd size at his pre-insurrection rally (obsessed, that one) or the state-by-state list of debunked lies and conspiracy theories about voting in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

I was going to annotate the letter with fact citations, but then I realized I’d have to do that with every sentence.

Oh, one other note: He doesn’t mention the subpoena.

DONALD J. TRUMP

October 13, 2022

“PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY”

The Honorable Bennie G. Thompson

Chairperson

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol

Longworth House Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20515

Dear Chairman Thompson,

THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!

The same group of Radical Left Democrats who utilized their Majority position in Congress to create the fiction of Russia, Russia, Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the $48 Million Mueller Report (which ended in No Collusion!), Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, the atrocious and illegal Spying on my Campaign, and so much more, are the people who created this Committee of highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs whose sole function is to destroy the lives of many hard-working American Patriots, whose records in life have been unblemished until this point of attempted ruination. The double standard of the Unselects between what has taken place on the “RIGHT,” and what has taken place with Radical Left, lawless groups such as Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and others, is startling and will never be acceptable, even to those who will be writing the history of what you have done to America.

Advertisement

This memo is being written to express our anger, disappointment, and complaint that with all of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent on what many consider to be a Charade and Witch Hunt, and despite strong and powerful requests, you have not spent even a short moment on examining the massive Election Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election, and have targeted only those who were, as concerned American Citizens, protesting the Fraud itself. Those who committed the Fraud, thereby having created the Crime of the Century, go unblemished and untouched, but those who fought the Crime have suffered a fate that was unthinkable just a short time ago. We have a two-tier system of Justice in the United States that cannot be allowed to continue. A Majority of people in our Country say that the Presidential Election of 2020 was determinatively dishonest, including the fact that many Legislatures were overridden by local and State politicians and judges on vital regulations and requirements, which is totally illegal and UNCONSTITUTIONAL. In February 2021, Time Magazine broke the story of the shadow campaign that was launched to rig the 2020 Presidential Election. The authors write:

Advertisement

“To the President, something felt amiss. ‘It was all very, very strange,’ Trump said on Dec. 2. ‘Within days after the election, we witnessed an orchestrated effort to anoint the winner, even while many key states were still being counted.’ In a way, Trump was right. There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes…”

You did not ask one question about any of this. Since 1888, no incumbent President has gained votes and lost reelection. I received many millions more votes in 2020 than I did in 2016, unheard of in our political History. When you win Ohio, Florida, and Iowa, which I did in a landslide, no President has lost the General Election since 1960. We swept all four bellwether States (Iowa, Florida, Ohio, and North Carolina) that have correctly predicted Election winners since 1896. I won 18 of the 19 bellwether counties, my coattails secured the Victories of 27 out of 27 “toss up” House races, and the Democrats did not flip a single State Legislature. Yet somehow Biden beat Obama with the Black population in select Swing State cities, but nowhere else. It is all not possible, or very likely, but should have been a major subject of your Committee’s work because it was the Election result that brought this record-breaking crowd to Washington, D.C. on January 6th.

Advertisement

A large percentage of American Citizens, including almost the entire Republican Party, feel that the Election was Rigged and Stolen (because they have seen the determinative evidence, some of which is attached to this letter).No work was done by the Committee on Election Fraud. We, and a huge portion of the American people, simply asked that it be a part of your Committee’s work. It wasn’t.

In addition, the Unselect Committee has willfully ignored the fact that days before January 6, 2021, I recommended and authorized thousands of troops to be deployed to ensure that there was peace, safety, and security at the Capitol and throughout Washington, D.C. on January 6th because I knew, just based on instinct and what I was hearing, that the crowd coming to listen to my speech, and various others, would be a very big one, far bigger than anyone thought possible. As it turns out, it was indeed one of the largest crowds I have ever spoken before, a very wide swath stretching all the way back to the Washington Monument. The massive size of this crowd, and its meaning, has never been a subject of your Committee, nor has it been discussed by the Fake News Media that absolutely refuses to acknowledge, in any way, shape or form, the magnitude of what was taking place. In fact, for such a historic event, there are very few pictures that accurately show the event, or how many people were really there. Incredibly, it seems that pictures showing the size of the event were perhaps cancelled, scrubbed, deleted or, in any event, not available, but we still have some — as attached.

The Department of Defense timeline shows that National Guard troops could have easily been present at the Capitol before January 6th and that I fully authorized this recommendation and request. Following my authorization, the Department of Defense was surprised to receive a wholesale refusal, in writing, from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Capitol Police, who do not report to me, but report to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The law requires their authorization before any troop deployment could be utilized in Washington, D.C.

Why the failure to act or use this ready force? Had even a small percentage of National Guard or fencing been there, there would have been no problem, January 6th would have been just another date. I did my job long ahead of schedule. Some people call it good instinct, but the troops were ready to go. Nancy Pelosi and Muriel Bowser didn’t do their job, they didn’t like the look of soldiers, and sadly your Committee refuses to say anything about it, because if they did, it would be clear that I did everything correctly, and that is not what the Committee wants to see. You stated openly that Nancy Pelosi is off limits, there will be no discussions on this subject, yet she and the Mayor were responsible for this very bad decision not to bring in the troops. The troops were ready to go, and you refuse to even discuss this subject. Why?

Despite very poor television ratings, the Unselect Committee has perpetuated a Show Trial the likes of which this Country has never seen before. There is no Due Process, no Cross-Examination, no “real” Republican members, and no legitimacy since you do not talk about Election Fraud or not calling up the troops. It is a Witch Hunt of the highest level, a continuation of what has been going on for years. You have not gone after the people that created the Fraud, but rather great American Patriots who questioned it, as is their Constitutional right. These people have had their lives ruined as your Committee sits back and basks in the glow.

The people of this Country will not stand for unequal justice under the law, or Liberty and Justice for some. Election Day is coming. We demand answers on the Crime of the Century.

CC:

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren

Congressman Adam Schiff

Congressman Pete Aguilar

Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy

Congressman Jamie Raskin

Congresswoman Elaine Luria

Congresswoman Liz Cheney

Congressman Adam Kinzinger

Whew.

I admit that I laughed out loud when I saw that Trump had quoted from a Time magazine piece about the 2020 election. He ends his excerpt with these dramatic sentences:

Trump was right. There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes ...

What he conveniently left out was the entire rest of the article, which explored a joint effort by business, labor, activists, and CEOs, from the Chamber of Commerce to the AFL-CIO, to protect the integrity of the election from him! As the article says (boldface is mine):

Both sides would come to see it as a sort of implicit bargain – inspired by the summer’s massive, sometimes destructive racial-justice protests – in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.

The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election – an extraordinary shadow effort dedicated not to winning the vote, but to ensuring it would be free and fair, credible and uncorrupted. For more than a year, a loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America’s institutions as they came under simultaneous attack from a remorseless pandemic and an autocratically inclined President.

Funny how he didn’t include the article’s central tenet. Oh, well. Nobody ever accused him of reading.

Here’s the entire letter, including the fanciful appendix.

By the way, even though he didn’t mention the subpoena, Trump is doing what he always does: Saying he would love to meet with the committee (his tough guy act). Next week, he’ll lament that his lawyers won’t let him.

The committee hearing yesterday had its usual panoply of revelations, including that both the Secret Service and FBI had advance warnings about the violence planned for that day, but neither did anything to prepare for it or stop it. And that many in their ranks were sympathetic to Trump’s conspiracy theories and Big Lie.

We already knew that the Secret Service conveniently deleted text messages among its agents that day. Now we know that back in December, the agency knew that the far-right group Proud Boys planned violence Jan. 6. A couple of emails:

They think that they will have a large enough group to march into DC armed and will outnumber the police so they can’t be stopped.

Their plan is to literally kill people. Please please take this threat seriously and investigate further.

The FBI knew, too. An internal report prepared by its office in Norfolk, Va., said it had information about calls for violence on Jan. 6. The report quoted an online thread of messages posted by insurrectionists:

Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.

Yet nothing was done. How these folks still have jobs is beyond me. And I don’t understand why the committee didn’t subpoena more of them.

In case you missed it, the Supreme Court declined to step into Trump’s Mar-a-Lago stolen documents case. This was about those 100 classified documents that a lower court let the Justice Department keep from the special master’s review so that the department could continue its criminal investigation of Trump’s handling of government records.

But according to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, what concerns Trump right now is his upcoming deposition in the E. Jean Carroll defamation suit in New York. It’s understandable; inveterate liars hate being sworn to tell the truth, mostly because they don’t know what it is.

Trump can invoke the Fifth, as he did at least 440 times in August when he was deposed in another civil case, this one brought by NY Attorney General Letitia James over business dealings at his real estate company.

But unlike a criminal case, in which a defendant’s citing of the Fifth cannot be used against him during trial, Trump has no such protection in a civil trial. The judge can tell the jury that he pleaded the Fifth, and that they can draw a negative inference from that.

The Carroll defamation case stems from Trump trashing her in 2019 after she accused him of raping her in the mid-1990s. He said she wasn’t his type, and claimed she fabricated the whole episode to help with sales of her book.

Being around that guy must be so exhausting.

Back to Deshaun Watson (unfortunately). How many massage therapists have accused him of sexual assault? Well, it’s hard to keep track. Watson settled 23 civil lawsuits this past summer, but one remains outstanding. Another was dropped after a judge ruled that the woman had to disclose her name. Two other women filed criminal complaints against Watson, but did not sue him.

And lo and behold, yet another woman has come forward, filing a civil suit claiming that during a massage in 2020, Watson tried to get her to massage his genitals, then exposed himself and tried to persuade her to have sex, and finally pressured her into oral sex.

ESPN says this is the 26th known civil lawsuit filed against Watson that accuses him of inappropriate sexual misconduct or sexual assault during massages. 26. And yet two grand juries in Texas declined to pursue criminal charges against Watson in 11 cases earlier this year. Apparently those Texan jurors believed Watson’s tale that every single one of the women consented to his sexual advances, touches, ejaculations, exposing himself, etc. Sure, that’s totally believable.

Caption this photo

Well, you certainly loved the photo below, with many of you declaring that Democrats should paste it on billboards all over Florida. Here are some of your captions; many were similar. Sorry I can’t fit them all.

President Joe Biden chats with Floridians as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis walks by. AFP

“I guess my white go-go boots didn’t impress them.”

-- Irene Hause, Sheridan, Wyoming

”I should have gone to Martha’s Vineyard.”

-- Eugene McDonnell

”Hey Joe, Ron just told this guy Perla was coming to help him find housing … and he believed him!”

-- Kevin Stone of Orleans, Mass.

”I wonder if I could get Joe on a bus ...”

-- Richard Nichols

Two Ships Passing in the Blight

-- Stephen Oppenheimer

The sleaze stands alone / The sleaze stands alone

Hi ho the derry-o / The sleaze stand alone.

-- Mary C.

”My Governorship for a cool pair of sunglasses!”

-- Richard Neff

“!@#$% Ray Bans!”

-- Mo Mehlsak

“Hey, I can be compassionate, too. Sometimes. Maybe. Not really.”

-- Ruth Peterson

”If I only had a heart.” 🎼

-- Michele Rafferty

The People’s Person and The Person.

-- Doris Perry

Accepted. Rejected.

-- Judy Kraemer of Long Beach, Calif.

”You can’t sit with us.”

-- Kate in Salinas

“I wish I was popular.”

-- Chip Coblyn

”I wish I had a personality.”

-- Christopher Hayner

Integrity talks. Bullshit walks.

-- Katherine Snell Robinson

Creepy old man and jealous youngster.

-- Stu Randle

”That’s it. Hurricane Ian was MY friend first. I’m going home.”

-- Susan Dromey Heeter of Dover, N.H.

”Admit it, Florida Cracker …You love me.”

-- Daniel Beagan

Many thanks, everybody. Watch for your Fast-Told Tales next week.

Thanks for reading. I ought to start a pool on which lawsuit will get Trump indicted first. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you next week.

Please tell your friends about Fast Forward! They can sign up here. You can find recent FFs and our Bookies lists on this page. The Globe has lots of other e-mail newsletters that are almost as good as this one, from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.