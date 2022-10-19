Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A brown pelican continued to be reported along the bay side from Wellfleet to Provincetown Harbor.

A common gallinule was at Wiley Park in Eastham.

At Race Point in Provincetown, sightings included a Pacific loon, 7 Northern pintail, a buff-breasted sandpiper, a Baird’s sandpiper, 5 American golden-plovers, 11 red-necked phalaropes, 7 white-rumped sandpipers, 42 parasitic jaegers, 7 common murres, 6 razorbills, 1,640 black-legged kittiwakes, 1,200 common terns, 12 Caspian terns, 2 Leach’s storm-petrels, 5 Northern fulmars, 300 Cory’s shearwaters, 15 great shearwaters, 2 sooty shearwaters, 21 Manx shearwaters, 12 American pipits, and a rusty blackbird.

Advertisement

Other sightings around the Cape included an evening grosbeak and a yellow-breasted chat at Peterson Farm in Falmouth, 2 Iceland gulls at Sandwich Marina, single Connecticut warblers at the organic farm in Barnstable and Fort Hill in Eastham, 4 Caspian terns at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, a late ruby-throated hummingbird in Cummaquid, 2 horned grebes at Corporation Beach in Dennis, 6 marbled godwits and 21 Western willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, single common nighthawks in Eastham and Orleans, and a black guillemot in Wellfleet.